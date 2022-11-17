Official forecasts for UK economy after Autumn Statement will be 'miserable'

Hunt has been urged not to hike fuel duty in his autumn budget. The RAC told him that increased pump prices could push inflation even higher. - Victoria Jones/PA

The long-awaited independent predictions on the economy from the Office for Budget Responsibility will be "miserable", the boss of the IFS has warned.

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, raised his concerns as figures showed inflation hit 11.1pc in October.

Earlier this month the Bank of England warned of the possibility of a two-year recession if it is forced to raise rates to 5pc in an effort to bring down rising prices.

The OBR did not provide a forecast when the Truss government delivered its mini-Budget which sparked market turmoil and the eventual collapse of her administration.

Mr Johnson told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "We saw the Bank of England provide some really very miserable forecasts for the future of the economy last week and there is no question whatever that the OBR will be following suit with some miserable forecasts which are much worse than what they were suggesting back in March."

08:31 AM

European gas prices drop as weather set to warm up

European gas prices fell as much as 10.2pc as weather forecasters predicted warmer temperatures on the continent.

Benchmark futures continued downward after a slump of 8.2pc on Wednesday with the mercury set to rise above normal levels in southwest Europe next week.

Scandinavia is also set for warmer weather.

Traders are keeping a closer eye on weather trends, which have a bigger impact on price now that European gas storage is almost full.

08:16 AM

Pound gains against the dollar

Currency traders appear confident that the Chancellor's Autumn Statement will spell good news for the public finances.

The pound has increased 0.2pc against the dollar to be worth more than $1.19.

Sterling was the best performer throughout the day on Asian markets against the greenback among 15 major currencies.

It had increased 0.8pc by 5pm in Tokyo (8am in the UK).

08:09 AM

What will the Autumn Statement mean for you

Jeremy Hunt

Taxes are expected to rise for everyone today as the Government looks to plug a £50bn black hole in public finances.

The policies Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are rumoured to be planning for his Autumn Statement, expected to be delivered around 11am today, include an extended freeze to thresholds and personal allowances for income tax, National Insurance, VAT, inheritance tax and pensions, which would leave millions of workers hundreds or even thousands of pounds worse-off.

08:05 AM

Markets flat ahead of Autumn Statement

The FTSE 100 opened flat as the markets await the outcome of Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement.

The blue-chip index inched fractionally higher by less than 0.1pc to 7,351.29.

The FTSE 250 was down less than 0.1pc to 19,110.43.

08:00 AM

Royal Mail posts losses of £219m in six months

Royal Mail losses - REUTERS/John Sibley

Royal Mail has slumped to a first-half loss and reiterated warnings it will tumble deeper into the red for the full-year after strike action cost it around £100m.

Owner International Distributions Services (IDS) said Royal Mail fell to a £219m underlying operating loss in the 26 weeks to September 25 against earnings of £235m a year ago.

It said three days of strike action in the first half cost Royal Mail around £70m, while a further five days in October are estimated to have cost it about another £30m.

Royal Mail expects full-year losses of around £350m to £450m, including the direct impact of strike days.

The wider group - which also includes delivery service GLS and Intragroup - reported pre-tax losses of £127m for the first half, against profits of £315m a year ago.

07:46 AM

Chancellor risks 'extinguishing' potential for growth companies

Jeremy Hunt could snuff out the ability of fast-growth companies to emerge from the current global economic headwinds if his Autumn Statement is "overly hawkish".

Darren Westlake, chief executive and co-founder of crowdfunding firm Crowdcube, said companies like the one on his platform will be "the bedrock on which our recovery is built".

The Chancellor is expected to say that Britain must "face into the storm" as he unveils £24bn of tax rises in his bid to get the public finances back on track. Mr Westlake said:

Once we have weathered the current macroeconomic storm, start-ups and growth stage companies will be the bedrock on which our recovery is built. While prudence is the order of the day, an overly hawkish Autumn statement risks extinguishing our ability to take advantage of my sector’s potential before the opportunity has even presented itself. It is for this reason that the demands of my sector must be listened to and acted upon.

07:42 AM

Chinese bid for Welsh chip factory blocked on national security grounds

Away from the Autumn Statement, a Chinese-backed company has been ordered to sell its controlling stake in a Welsh microchip factory over national security concerns.

My colleague Gareth Corfield has the details:

The Government last night ordered Nexperia to sell its controlling stake in Newport Wafer Fab following an in-depth investigation, citing "potential national security risks". The microchip factory, located in south Wales, specialises in making computer chips used by the automotive and consumer technology industries. Dutch-headquarted Nexperia, which is controlled by China's Wingtech, a part state-owned business, immediately vowed to appeal against Business Secretary Grant Shapps' order to divest more than three quarters of its holding.

07:39 AM

Bond markets could make 'unpredictable' movements

Markets are braced for potentially "unpredictable" movements in the pound and the bond market as the Chancellor prepares to deliver his Autumn Statement.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to hit businesses with a series of stealth taxes as he tries to balance the public finances.

However investors will be closely watching for any potentially market moving news, including details of spending cuts and plans to sell UK bonds.

The OBR will also give its long awaited independent review of the public finances this afternoon.

Hani Redha, a multi asset portfolio manager at Pinebridge Investments, said: "This is an event that is very unpredictable because there are so many cross-currents that will be unleashed."

07:36 AM

Business 'screaming out' for help with workforce

The Chancellor is expected to use the Autumn Statement to warn that labour shortages are fuelling spiralling inflation by reducing the workforce and pushing up wages.

The number of people available to work has been shrinking since the pandemic, making the UK an outlier among developed countries.

In addition, the overall share of economically inactive people, who are neither in work nor looking for a job, grew by 0.2 points to 21.6pc.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, urged the Chancellor to find ways to incentivise organisations to train up their staff to meet national skills shortage needs. She said:

Business is screaming out for the government to take action to address skills shortages. This is a long-standing issue that has been negatively affecting British business and it would be a major disappointment to not see some moves in this area. We know that the priority for the Chancellor is addressing economic stability, and the government has already taken action to address the issue of energy prices, at least in the short-term. However, there has been a complete vacuum in terms of the government’s response to the availability of appropriate skills.

07:33 AM

'Simply not enough rich people' for tax rises to work, Hunt told

The Chancellor "will not raise significant amounts of money" by raising the rates of Capital Gains Tax or maintaining the higher tax rates on dividends, according to a large London law firm.

Jeremy Hunt warned "we are going to see everyone paying more" ahead of his Autumn Statement.

He is expected to unveil £24bn of tax increases, which is equivalent to £860 for every household in the country.

However, it is understood tax increases will be largely made up of freezing tax thresholds.

Marilyn McKeever, partner at law firm BDB Pitmans, said:

Whilst "every little helps" there are simply not enough rich people to go round. The top income tax rate of 45xp is paid by about 1pc of taxpayers and raises about £6bn, which might sound a lot, but represents only 0.85pc of the total tax revenue (2021-22) and 1.5pc of the income tax take. Reducing the top rate threshold from £150,000 to £120,000 would raise more, but not enough to plug that black hole.

The Chancellor "has to walk a difficult tightrope" between raising enough money to keep the public finances going and "not making life even more difficult for those at the bottom of the pile", added Mr McKeever.

07:31 AM

Chancellor risks recession 'going further for longer'

A recession in Britain could end up "going further for longer" unless the Chancellor unveils an economic plan that supports investment in his Autumn Statement.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to freeze the thresholds at which businesses have to register for VAT, inheritance tax, capital gains tax and the pension lifetime allowance, in his bid to balance the books.

Alex Veitch, director of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, acknowledged the challenge before the Chancellor "is a sizable one" but urged him to find a way to support investment from businesses to enable a recovery.

In the third quarter of this year, only 22pc of firms surveyed by the Chambers said they planned to increase their investment, the lowest since the Covid crisis. Mr Veitch said:

Jeremy Hunt must deliver a statement which demonstrates fiscal sustainability, but it must also lay out a plan to bolster investment just as we enter a recession. Businesses are the very bedrock of the economy, but they currently face a host of rising costs which threaten the survival of many. If the Chancellor fails to include measures in today’s statement that recognise the scale of the challenge facing business, then the recession could end up going further, for longer. Firms urgently need to see a long-term economic plan that supports investment in people, skills, and infrastructure.

07:27 AM

Good morning

Welcome to Autumn Statement day. This morning Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be announcing the government's financial plans, the first such financial statements made under Rishi Sunak's premiership.

Mr Hunt's statement comes after inflation hit its highest level for 41 years, driven mainly by increases in gas and electricity bills.

"We aren't immune to these global headwinds, but with this plan for stability, growth and public services - we will face into the storm," he is expected to tell Parliament later today.

The RAC and campaign group FairFuelUK, along with two dozen Conservative MPs including Priti Patel, Jonathan Gullis and Graham Brady, has urged Mr Hunt not to raise fuel duty in today's statement.

"The current eye-watering pump prices continue to hurt small businesses and hardworking tax payers. With this year’s VAT bonanza to the Treasury from the costs of filling up, a significant cut in Fuel Duty would be appropriate right now so people can keep more of their hard earned money," said Mr Gullis.

The Chancellor is expected to begin addressing the House of Commons at around 11.30am. The Office for Budget Responsibility will deliver its own briefing on the economic and fiscal outlook at 2pm.

Prime Minister Sunak has warned that inflation is the "enemy we need to face down" but will insist the decisions in Thursday's autumn statement will be "based on fairness, they will be based on compassion".

5 things to start your day

1) Chinese bid for Welsh chip factory blocked on national security grounds - Business Secretary Grant Shapps orders Nexperia to divest 86pc of its holding in Newport Wafer Fab

2) Second-hand car prices fall for first time in two years - Prices remain higher than before Covid despite first drop since the pandemic

3) Britain suffering unique ‘labour market shock’ from wave of early retirement and long-term sickness, says Andrew Bailey - Bank of England governor says UK is only industrialised economy suffering post-pandemic workforce shrinkage

4) I never wanted to be a chief executive and will find a new boss to run Twitter, Elon Musk tells Delaware court - Tesla boss' testimony comes as he tells Twitter staff to work 'hardcore' hours or quit

5) Rail strikes could continue for six months as wage talks drag on - More than nine in 10 union members have backed further walkouts across Network Rail

What happened overnight

Stocks in Asia are mostly under pressure as a tech-led selloff in Chinese shares intensified. The dollar rose to the level where it began the week.

The MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index fell as much as 1.3pc. Benchmarks for Hong Kong and mainland stocks dropped, with a gauge of Chinese tech firms facing its worst day in about two weeks.

The selling came after Tencent Holdings pledged to dole out $20bn (£16.8bn) of stock in meal delivery giant Meituan.

A warning by China's central bank of rising inflation also hurt sentiment. Separately, Chinese regulators asked banks to report on liquidity after a bond rout.

The offshore yuan fell to the lowest against the dollar since Nov 10.

US equity futures increased marginally, after a decline Wednesday in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 amid indications from Federal Reserve officials that policy would tighten policy further. Shares in Australia and Japan climbed.