Businesses Choose Virtual Office Addresses Over Permanent Office Space

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 health crisis has forced businesses to vacate their physical office spaces to ensure the safety of their staff and compliance with new regulations. Many companies rapidly adopted a work-from-home (WFH) solution to sustain operations and service delivery. As entrepreneurs and business leaders start looking beyond the current challenges, it becomes quite apparent that the way people work has now been changed forever and permanent office space will no longer be cost-effective and may become obsolete altogether.

Davinci offers virtual office locations and virtual office services worldwide. With professional business addresses in over 1,700 prime locations, mail forwarding, lobby and directory listings, access to coworking, conference rooms and day offices, catering, administrative services, virtual assistants, business support centers, resident agent services, license hanging and more, Davinci Virtual helps businesses maintain a global presence on a local budget. DavinciMeetingRooms.com is a comprehensive online reservation platform for business, providing access to over 5,000 conference rooms, day offices, meeting spaces and business support services around the globe. Users can book professionally equipped meeting spaces, as well as critical add-on services such as LCD projectors, video conferencing, wireless Internet access, catering services and secretarial support. More

However, companies still need a business address, mail-forwarding services, meeting spaces and reliable customer service while they adopt to their new work models. Over 50,000 forward-thinking mobile professionals and businesses have already figured it out. They rely upon virtual office addresses, meeting rooms for rent and outsourced live receptionist services from Davinci Virtual Office Solutions.

"As businesses adjust to economic challenges and explore new operational models, it becomes obvious that permanent office space, hardware-based infrastructure and in-house administrative resources are no longer cost-effective or even viable for the new workstyle. Instead, companies will rely upon virtual office solutions, outsourced live receptionist services and flexible workspace for rent," said Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci Virtual Office Solutions. "Davinci has been the leading provider of affordable virtual office solutions for over 14 years. That is why 50,000 clients trust us with their business already," Senn added.

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Clients can obtain prime business addresses, on demand meeting & work spaces and live receptionist services – instantly.

Please visit www.davincivirtual.com or www.davincimeetingrooms.com or contact 888-863-3423.

