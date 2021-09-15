Businesses, church hit in recent spate of burglaries

Sep. 15—Police have received reports in recent days of burglaries at three businesses, a church and a ballpark in Joplin.

Someone pried open a door to a concession stand at Joe Becker Stadium at 301 S. High Ave. either Thursday or early Friday morning, and stole $37 worth of candy and food.

A window was broken out early Friday morning to gain entry to the Adam & Eve store at 108 N. Range Line Road. Merchandise valued at about $550 was stolen, according to police.

Someone broke through the drywall of a vacant store next door to access the interior of Red Wing Shoes at 2914 E. 32nd St. early Monday morning and made off with a computer, some socks and cash. The extent of the theft was listed at about $2,000.

A burglary reported Monday morning by American Fibrex, 1220 W. Murphy Blvd., is believed to have taken place sometime since Sept. 1. An antique scale, air compressors and some documents were stolen, police said.

Fellowship Baptist Church at 2827 E. 32nd St. was broken into early Sunday morning. Police said a vending machine in the church was rifled and some electronics stolen. The loss was estimated at a little more than $2,000.

No arrests had been made in any of the five break-ins by late Tuesday afternoon.