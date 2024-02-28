Businesses, city leaders hopeful new development will revitalize RiverGate area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular West Coast fast food chain, In-N-Out Burger, is eyeing a second Middle Tennessee location in an area focused on revitalization.

In-N-Out Burger submitted plans to Metro’s Planning Commission to build a 3,860 square foot restaurant between Rivergate Parkway and Cude Lane next to the RiverGate Mall.

Debbie Bennet, who owns Frames By U located near the proposed In-N-Out Burger site, told News 2 the new business would positively impact the area and surrounding stores that have struggled over the past several years.

“We moved into this plaza in ’87, so we’ve seen a lot,” Bennett said. “It was really nice at one time, and then it just started going downhill. RiverGate went downhill.”

Bennett believes the fast food chain could draw more customers to the mall and neighboring businesses.

“It seems like a lot of nice things are going to start happening here,” Bennett said. “It had to come somewhere, so it’s coming North.”

Just across the street on the Goodlettsville side of the RiverGate area, a new BJ’s Wholesale Club has already drawn an influx of people just one week after opening.

“Naturally, anything that brings in commerce to our community has a positive side,” Tim Ellis, Goodlettsville’s city manager, said. “The thing about BJ’s is it was about a four-year project to get from recruitment to development to them opening, and it will serve a big piece to our local economy from the perspective of sales tax and other things.”

While the proposed In-N-Out is just outside Goodlettsville city limits, Ellis told News 2 the restaurant would also play a key role in revitalizing the entire area.

“That is not within our corporate limits, but we’re happy to have them where they are, because it’s just a piece of the equation of just making RiverGate something viable and thriving going forward,” Ellis said.

In-N-Out Burger’s application for the RiverGate location must be approved by Metro’s Planning Commission and Metro Council before construction can begin.

The popular West Coast burger chain is also expected to open a location in Antioch. Neither proposed location has a scheduled opening date.

