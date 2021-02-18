All the businesses cutting ties with the Trump Organization

Juliana Kaplan
trump thanksgiving
Former President Donald Trump. Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

  • After the insurrection at the Capitol, some entities severed ties with Trump and his business.

  • Several prominent business leaders spoke out against the riot.

  • Deutsche Bank, Aon, Cushman & Wakefield, and even the city of New York moved to cut ties.

In the weeks since early January's violent insurrection at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, some businesses are cutting ties with the Trump Organization.

On January 6, the Capitol went into lockdown as thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters descended upon the building, resulting in chaos, damage, and violence. At least five people have died.

In the wake of the riot, platforms including Twitter and Facebook moved to ban the president's accounts, and Trump became the first president to be impeached by congress twice. If he's convicted by the senate (a move that requires a two-thirds majority), it can vote on whether to bar him from holding office again.

Prominent business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, spoke out against the siege, but some organizations that have done business with him have started to sever ties entirely. For instance, Trump resigned from SAG-AFTRA before an expulsion hearing; the labor union subsequently voted to bar him from ever rejoining.

The Trump Organization did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Here are all the businesses and entities that have publicly split from the Trump Organization.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Vornado Realty Trust was looking into ending a partnership with the Trump Organization, but CEO Steven Roth said it was "news to me."

kushner steven roth
Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner shakes hands with real estate developer Steve Roth of Vornado. Andrew Harnik/AP

The Wall Street Journal first reported that real-estate investment firm Vornado — owned by Steven Roth, a former advisor for Trump's economic council — had internal discussions about buying out Trump Organization stakes in two properties. Vornado is one of New York City's largest landlords.

Per the Journal, "the partnership includes two of the Trump Organization's most valuable assets." One is an office tower in midtown Manhattan, and the other is in San Francisco.

But, according to the Real Deal, CEO Steven Roth addressed the Journal's piece on an earnings call, saying, "It was an interesting article — much of which was actually news to me."

And Bloomberg reports that Bank of America just signed a lease at the San Francisco office building owned by the Trump Organization and Vornado.

Trump resigned from SAG-AFTRA in a pointed letter, and they later voted to bar him from rejoining.

Trump The Apprentice
Rob Kim/Getty Images

On February 4, Trump sent in a resignation letter addressed to SAG-AFTRA union President Gabrielle Carteris.

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership," Trump wrote."Who cares!"

He went on to say he was "not familiar with your work" but that he's proud of his own performances in movies such as "Home Alone 2" and "Zoolander" and television shows including "Saturday Night Live" and "The Apprentice."

He closed his letter with: "I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."

In response, SAG-AFTRA released a two-word statement: "Thank you." And, on February 6, the SAG-AFTRA National Board voted to bar him from rejoining.

"Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step," Carteris said in a statement. "It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all."

New York City is ending its contracts with the Trump Organization.

donald trump and fred trump
Donald and Fred Trump at the opening of the Wollman Rink on November 6, 1987. Dennis Caruso/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that New York City "will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization."

Insider's Grace Dean reported that the city had contracts with the Trump Organization to run two ice-skating rinks (and a carousel) in Central Park, as well as a golf course in the Bronx.

The Washington Post reported those contracts brought in $17 million in annual revenue for the Trump Organization.

The PGA pulled its 2022 championship from Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

trump golfing
Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on November 21. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Insider's Julie Gerstein reported the decision came after last week's insurrection; board members voted to pull the plug.

In a statement to The Washington Post, the Trump Organization said it was "a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement."

Trump was more upset about no longer hosting the tournament than getting impeached for a second time, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported.

Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank are reportedly ending their banking services for the Trump Organization.

Deutsche Bank
Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt. Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS

Bloomberg reported on Monday that both banks were severing ties. In a statement to Bloomberg, Signature said, "We believe the appropriate action would be the resignation of the president of the United States."

According to the Bloomberg report, Trump owes Deutsche Bank over $300 million, and Signature Bank will close two personal accounts with about $5.3 million in them.

Professional Bank won't provide services for Trump or the Trump Organization.

trump wind
Trump borrowed $11 million from the bank in May 2018. Getty

"Professional Bank has decided not to engage in any further business with the Trump Organization and its affiliates, and will be winding down the relationship effective immediately," the bank said in a statement to Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Bloomberg reported Trump borrowed $11 million from the bank in May 2018 to buy a home for his sister Maryanne Trump Barry next to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Insider's Kate Duffy reported Trump had a money-market account with the bank worth as much as $25 million.

The Girl Scouts want to end their lease in a Trump building.

Trump Building
The Trump Building. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The Girl Scouts' New York chapter told Insider's Daniel Geiger that the organization was trying to get out of a 15-year lease at 40 Wall St., which is known as the Trump Building.

The real-estate giant Cushman & Wakefield will no longer do business with the Trump Organization.

trump tower
A guard outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on August 24, 2018. Spencer Platt/Getty

The firm was an agent for Trump Tower and 40 Wall St.

"Cushman & Wakefield has made the decision to no longer do business with The Trump Organization," a spokesman said in a statement to Insider.

Curbed reported last week that the real-estate brokerage JLL was no longer involved in marketing the Trump hotel in Washington, though it's not clear when the brokerage backed out.

Shopify closed the Trump Organization's store.

Shopify app phone
The Shopify app. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Vox reported on January 7 that Shopify closed both the Trump Organization's store and the e-commerce section of Trump's election website.

The insurance brokerage Aon has ended its relationship with the Trump Organization.

michael cohen donald trump regular
The insurer was subpoenaed in 2019 after Michael Cohen said Trump inflated the value of his assets. Getty/Getty

Bloomberg first reported on Wednesday the insurer had cut ties with the Trump Organization.

Aon was subpoenaed in 2019 by New York's financial regulator over Michael Cohen's allegation that Trump had inflated the value of his assets.

