Businesses reopen after bomb threat shuts down busy Kroger shopping center

Business is back to normal at a City of South Fulton shopping center. A bomb scare shut down two dozen businesses and two major roads.

The manager of the Dollar Tree in the shopping center told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that he took a threatening call saying if they don’t come to the back door, they would blow up the store.

The manager said everyone inside the store rushed outside and then police evacuated and shut down the entire area.

South Fulton police said they were notified a little before Noon on Monday about the threatening call.

“To be honest we didn’t take it serious,(sic) " said Mayssam Daniel who works at Furniture Rugs & More in the shopping center.

Regardless, they still evacuated the store. They saw the officers arrive along with helicopters, K-9s, and SWAT.

Police also blocked traffic on Old National Highway and Flat Shoals Road.

“A lot of police arrived, people evacuate the building … and we waited,” another worker in the shopping center said.

The evacuation included a Kroger and about 20 storefronts.

City of South Fulton, with help from Atlanta police, College Park, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and US Marshals, sent in SWAT team members along with APD’s explosives-sniffing K-9s to search and clear the complex.

“They were able to go through the store, checking everything possible, anything that looked like a foreign object. Didn’t find any devices,” said Capt. Adrian Massey with the City of South Fulton Police Department.

After all was clear, police reopened the roads, let everyone go back to work and shopping, and lifted the evacuation after about two hours.