Businesses feeling ripple effect of shutdown at General Motors Fairfax plant

Online grocery delivery company JOKR is out to show that it can continue to be a leader in the industry. Despite the sector’s ups and downs over the past few years, the company, which does business in Brazil as DAKI, found its niche and is thriving in what seems to be a resilient Latin American market. Today, JOKR announced it secured approximately $50 million in Series D financing at a post-money valuation of $800 million.