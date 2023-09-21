Businesses feeling ripple effect of shutdown at General Motors Fairfax plant
Businesses are feeling the ripple effect of a shutdown at General Motors Fairfax plant
Businesses are feeling the ripple effect of a shutdown at General Motors Fairfax plant
The majority of EA's Criterion Games studio will now focus on Battlefield. A "core group" will continue to work on Need for Speed.
Not a fan of mascara? Aquaphor may be for you. The post Woman shares how to get a lash lift with Aquaphor: ‘I’m never wearing mascara again’ appeared first on In The Know.
MakersHub, an accounts payable startup that enables construction, industrial and manufacturing companies to eliminate manual data entry for bills, launched its MakersHub Pay product onstage in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt. Phong Ngo, co-founder and CEO of MakersHub, faced this issue when he was president of General Plasma, a supplier of nanotechnology equipment. “I started out electrical engineering for an equipment manufacturing company where I did large production facility automation systems for aerospace and automotive semiconductors,” Ngo told TechCrunch.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened the United Nations’ Climate Ambition Summit on Wednesday in New York City with a dramatic declaration.
Emre Vatansever replaced James Wade earlier this season after Wade accepted an assistant job with the Toronto Raptors.
We wore the new Echo Frames to try the updated audio and faster Alexa responses.
Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
Grab a jar while it's cheap.
Our first look at the all-new Echo Show 8.
Here's a list of the best Apple Watch accessories, including bands, cases, chargers and more, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Why does it seem like everyone online thinks every piece of content needs to cater specifically to them?
Meta is expanding its subscription service to businesses on Facebook, Instagram and, eventually, WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg announced during the company’s “Conversations” event.
Last month, Skydio announced that it was shutting down its consumer drone business. DJI continues to dominate the category globally, but when the Shenzhen-based firm found itself on the wrong side of a U.S. government ban, Skydio was there to reap the benefit. The Bay Area company has since found success catering to the enterprise space, with a focus on government contracts.
The 2024 BMW XM is big, brash and expensive, but it's also an impressive sports machine and plug-in hybrid, despite its SUV package.
Online grocery delivery company JOKR is out to show that it can continue to be a leader in the industry. Despite the sector’s ups and downs over the past few years, the company, which does business in Brazil as DAKI, found its niche and is thriving in what seems to be a resilient Latin American market. Today, JOKR announced it secured approximately $50 million in Series D financing at a post-money valuation of $800 million.
Meta announced today that it is expanding Meta Verified to businesses after first launching it for creators in March. The company is initially testing the verification program on Facebook and Instagram, with merchants in select geographies, but it plans to roll it out to businesses on WhatsApp at a later stage. Businesses can purchase a subscription to Meta Verified at $21.99/month per Facebook page or Instagram account.
“It definitely got spicy, you know?” Stewart said after the Liberty needed overtime to reach the semifinals with a 90-85 victory in Game 2 at Barclays Center.
It's almost impossible to find high-quality cashmere on sale! Right now, though, at Nordstrom Rack, get 100% cashmere sweaters for up to 72% off.
Here are the accessories we use and recommend to improve the ergonomics, connectivity and overall productivity of your MacBook.
The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis is well into its fourth day, with no deal in sight. The strike comes as all three automakers have made aggressive moves to retool existing factories to build electric vehicles. Nearly 13,000 workers began picketing Friday at midnight after a deal wasn't reached by the UAW's deadline.