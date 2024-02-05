Businesses ‘greenstalling’ on net zero policies over concerns around criticism for doing wrong thing

Firms have come under fire for 'greenwashing', by saying they have reduced their environmental impact with action that has limited effect - STURTI/E+

Big businesses are “greenstalling” on net zero policies, delaying climate action because they are concerned about being criticised for doing the wrong thing, a survey has found.

Worries about public scrutiny of their efforts to go green are stopping more than a quarter of companies from putting net zero policies in place, according to a survey of 400 businesses from the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Mexico.

Carbon Trust, the green consultancy which carried out the survey, said businesses were caught in an “analysis-paralysis” where the legitimate desire to get net zero “right” was becoming a barrier, leading to what it called “greenstalling”.

Companies have come under scrutiny in recent years over greenwashing, by saying they have reduced their environmental impact with action that has limited effect.

One of the most prominent examples has been the purchase of carbon offsets from projects that have failed to reduce emissions as much as promised.

Simon Retallack, director of the organisation’s Net Zero Intelligence Unit, said: “It is no surprise that some businesses are nervous about how their actions to address climate change will be judged.

“However, that mustn’t stop them.

“Net zero is all about actively reducing emissions from businesses and their supply chains, and we know the best thing businesses can do is get started on that journey today by creating a credible transition plan and implementing it.”

He added that it was often businesses just starting their climate journeys that were more affected by greenstalling. “The most important thing is to get started with credibility, honesty and transparency,” he said.

The survey found that the two biggest barriers to companies taking action to cut their emissions were that green targets did not match their other business priorities, and fears it would hinder the growth of their business.

Marta Iglesias, director at the Carbon Trust, said: “The fossil fuel economy does not have a long-term future, so to survive and thrive, businesses need to decarbonise their value chains.

“This requires a fundamental and strategic assessment that goes well beyond optimising current operations and requires leadership, long-term vision, commitment, and calculated risk-taking.”

