Businesses that hired inmates who were allowed to serve time at home during COVID push for clemency

WASHINGTON – Over the past year, Rob Cutter saw his business' income nearly double. Cutter, owner of a small plumbing company in Oklahoma City, Okla., said this would not have happened if not for Susie Patton, his new office manager, who's helped him cut costs and attract new clients.

"She has made a great effort in making contact with all my suppliers, retailers and customers. And she has a really good knowledge of what's going on in my company," Cutter said.

But both face the possibility of losing what they have. Cutter could lose a valuable employee. Patton could lose a job that affords her a new life since she left prison.

Patton is among the thousands of nonviolent federal prisoners who were allowed to serve their time at home last year to slow the spread of coronavirus inside prison walls. But a Justice Department legal memo issued earlier this year concluded that allowing inmates to stay at home was not meant to be permanent, and they must return to prison once the pandemic is over. For Patton, who has two years left in her sentence, this means disrupting the life she spent the last year rebuilding.

Cutter and more than two dozen other small business owners who hired inmates like Patton are now asking President Joe Biden to grant clemency to prisoners. Some say losing employees to prison during a national labor shortage would not only be detrimental to their business, but would also keep their companies from growing.

"We know that forcing these people back to prison will be devastating for them and their families. But we also wanted you to know that doing so will hurt us, as well. We will be forced to lose good employees that we trained and have come to rely on," 31 small business owners from around the country said in a letter to Biden this week. "We do not think it makes any sense – from a public safety or economic standpoint – to return people to prison who are doing everything right."

"We were willing to give them a second chance and they are making the most of it," the letter said. "We urge you to use your authority to keep them home with their families and us."

'She's been a great asset'

Cutter hired Patton initially to answer phones, but she has gradually taken on more responsibilities in the company of three employees, including handling estimates and orders.

"People are given second chances to do right. She is making great strides … She's been a great asset. And now she's going to be punished because of some governmental policies," Cutter said of Patton, who was an operation manager for a manufacturing company before she was sentenced to nine years in prison for embezzlement.

Because Patton has helped him attract more customers, Cutter said he can now hire more plumbers to expand his business, but he's been unable to find workers. If he loses Patton, filling her position would also be impossible, Cutter said.

Losing employees would be like losing a family member, said Kevin McAnally, a supervisor for a manufacturing company in Springfield, Mo. The company hired John Rodgers, who was serving time for a drug conviction and has seven years left in his sentence.

"He's always on time, always energetic," McAnally said of Rodgers, who works in the packaging department. "He's like, 'Man I love my work. I love being out.' … He's got his priorities straight … He's one of the people who don't need to go back."

For Patton, going back to prison would mean losing not only her job, but also the independence she's worked to rebuild.

"That's a really difficult thing to lose," Patton said. "I think it really needs to be said that we're paying taxes. I pay taxes. I have my own health insurance. I've been self-sufficient. I pay rent. I pay my utilities.

Most concerning for Patton is how re-incarceration would affect her children, grandchildren and her employer.

"I have worked very hard to help grow the plumbing company and have learned a lot about this industry," Patton said.

Thousands allowed to serve time at home

Federal law allows prisoners to serve either the remaining 10% or six months of their sentence, whichever is shorter, through home confinement. Last year, the Trump administration, under a coronavirus relief law, allowed nonviolent inmates, like Patton, who had not met this criteria, to serve their sentences at home.

More than 30,000 prisoners have been allowed to serve their sentence at home since March 2020. Majority of these inmates have either finished their sentence since then, or have reached the 10% or six-month threshold.

As of this month, about 2,700 prisoners have more than a year left in their sentence and face the possibility of going back to prison, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Advocacy groups have been urging the Justice Department to rescind the legal memo, but to no avail. Last month, groups urged Biden to grant clemency to the federal inmates, but the White House has yet to say whether the president will consider doing so.

"President Biden is committed to reducing incarceration and helping people reenter society. As he has said, too many Americans are incarcerated, and too many are Black and brown. His administration is focused on reforming our justice system in order to strengthen families, boost our economy, and give people a chance at a better future," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement last month.

