Businesses honored for locating, staying, growing in Portage County

Portage Development Board President Brad Ehrhart, right, and board chair Julie Brandle present Kent Waldeck of Crafted Artisan Meadery with an award during the Portage Development Board’s “Locate. Stay. Grow.” Awards event at NEOMED’s The NEW Center in Rootstown on Thursday.

The Portage County Development Board celebrated 15 companies on Thursdsy for their decision to "Locate, Stay and Grow" in Portage County, retaining or creating 787 jobs countywide.

"We're going to celebrate what we do best," said Brad Ehrhart, president of the development board. "These 15 companies made the decision to locate, stay and grow right here in Portage County."

A total of $47.4 million was invested in those projects, Ehrhart said.

Portage Development Board President Brad Ehrhart, right, and board chair Julie Brandle, present Mike Satkowiak of Oldcastle Lawn & Garden with an award during the Portage Development Board’s “Locate. Stay. Grow.” Awards event at NEOMED’s The NEW Center in Rootstown on Thursday.

Businesses given the "Locate" award included Crafted Artisan Meadery in Suffield, which created 15 jobs; Gebhardt USA, whose Streetsboro project brought 99 jobs; Hammerhead Oilfield, which brought 12 jobs to Mantua Township; Martin Wheel Co. in Brimfield, which brought 147 jobs; Oldcastle Lawn & Garden, which created 40 jobs and renovated a brownfield site in Suffield; PipingRock Health Products, which created 55 jobs in Streetsboro; Reynolds Bags, with 13 jobs in Garrettsville, and TJ Davies, a woman-owned business that created 10 jobs in Mantua Township.

PartsSource in Aurora was given the Stay award for the 99 jobs it created in Aurora.

Businesses given the "Grow" award included Sheridan of Ohio, which created 255 jobs in Brimfield; Hamrick Packaging Systems, which created 62 jobs in Brimfield; and four Ravenna companies, Arrow Industrial Solutions, which created one new job; Enduro Rubber, which created 9 jobs; Spectrum Dispersions, which created 8 new jobs and Sta-Warm Electric Company, which created 8 jobs.

Portage Development Board President Brad Ehrhart (right) and Chair Julie Brandle (left), present Klaus-Dieter Wurm of Gebhardt USA with an award during the Portage Development Board’s “Locate. Stay. Grow.” Awards event at NEOMED’s The NEW Center in Rootstown Thursday, May 19.

Since 2011, the development board saw 107 new projects, which retained 5,128 jobs, created 5,232 new jobs; created $500,709,329 in new and retained payroll; and $735,832,554 in total investment.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Event honors businesses for decision to "Locate, Stay, Grow"