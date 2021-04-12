Businesses in India's richest state choke under new COVID-19 curbs

A health worker checks a passenger's temperature and pulse at a railway station platform amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai
Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Abhirup Roy
·3 min read

By Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Abhirup Roy

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Retailers, restaurants and theatres in India's richest state are reeling under the impact of harsh restrictions imposed last week by authorities scrambling to curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The western state of Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai, has been the worst hit in the pandemic, accounting for about a quarter of the country's 13.5 million case load.

Last week, the local government shut down restaurants, bars, gyms, theatres and non-essential stores in a blow to businesses that had barely recovered from the nationwide lockdown last year.

After closing for more than eight months, theatres in Maharashtra reopened in November despite sporadic Bollywood releases and capacity restrictions.

But with the new surge in cases and the spectre of more curbs, theatre owners say they may never recover from the losses and be forced to shut down.

"It's the final nail in the coffin," said Sharad Doshi, vice-president of the Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India. "We have no choice but to perish."

Doshi and other business owners have called on the government provide support through tax waivers and subsidies on rent to prevent the crisis from worsening.

India reported 168,912 new infections on Monday, inching past Brazil, with a total of 13.53 million cases, data compiled by Reuters shows. India is now the second-most affected country after the United States that is grappling with 31.2 million cases.

With barely 4% of more than 1.3 billion people in India estimated to have been vaccinated, experts say the COVID crisis in the country could have a long way to go.

STORES CLOSURES, JOB LOSSES

Maharashtra, one of India's most urbanised and industrialised states, accounts for nearly 15% of the country's gross domestic product and is crucial for its economic recovery.

The Confederation Of All India Traders estimated traders in Maharashtra would lose about 1 trillion rupees ($13.34 billion) during a month-long lockdown.

The state has also suffered the most deaths in India's COVID-19 outbreak, and as cases continue to surge, sources said authorities were considering shutting down some industries and restricting public transport.

"One month (of lockdown) is equivalent to about $5 billion of revenue for retailers from just Maharashtra," Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of the Retailers Association of India, told Reuters. "We are talking about 1.2 million stores and 5 million jobs."

Rajagopalan said store shutdowns will hit sectors such as manufacturing, distribution and banking and have a snowball effect on the economy.

Restaurants and bars in Maharashtra had already felt the pinch as the state mandated a daily curfew after 8pm - prime time for eateries to rake in revenues - before shuttering them completely last week.

Riyaaz Amlani, who runs nearly 60 popular restaurants, including SOCIAL, across 15 cities in India, said the shutdown would lead to more job losses.

Amlani said many restaurants took loans to re-start their businesses after burning capital during the lockdown last year and would now have to bear interest costs on top of fixed costs.

"So there is a serious crisis looming," he said.

($1 = 74.9400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Abhirup Roy; Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Satara and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Is the Only Signal That the Post-Covid Boom Will Heed

    (Bloomberg) -- Economics used to offer lots of metrics that claimed to show when growing economies were approaching some kind of speed limit. But increasingly, inflation is the only one that’s taken seriously.A lasting surge in prices would likely convince policy makers that it’s time to tap the brakes on expansionary measures adopted in the pandemic, like high public spending or low borrowing costs. That’s why Tuesday’s consumer-price data in the U.S. will be so closely watched -- though it’ll take more than a single month’s numbers to change minds.Meanwhile -- as part of a profound shift in economic thinking that’s gathered pace in the past year -- a whole range of other indicators once relied on to flag trouble ahead are falling out of favor.Budget deficits and public debt were thought to flash a warning sign at certain levels -- until plenty of countries exceeded those limits, especially in the last year, without crashing. Estimates for full employment, or the most jobs an economy could create without overheating, turned out to be wrong.Measures of the so-called “output gap” are supposed to capture how close an economy has gotten to its maximum capacity -- but many analysts have concluded that they rely too much on the recent past to be a useful guide.Humility PivotAbandoning or downplaying all of these yardsticks means officials are less likely to take the kind of pre-emptive action that’s choked off expansions in the past.The shift also amounts to a pivot toward humility, in a profession not famous for it. Economists used to be comfortable with offering their predictions as a basis for policy. They’re having to acknowledge that the future is full of things they simply do not know.“The influence of long-term projections has evaporated, and that’s a very good thing,” says James Galbraith, a professor of economics at the University of Texas. “You design policies to deal with the problems you have. If they have consequences later, you address them later.”That philosophy underpins the Federal Reserve’s new interest-rate framework. Last decade, the central bank began raising borrowing costs even though inflation was subdued and unemployment was still around 5% post-financial crisis.Now, Fed officials effectively concede that was a mistake, because lower unemployment didn’t trigger a spike in prices. And now they say they’ll base policy on what’s actually happened in the economy, rather than what’s expected to come next.Three times in a speech last month, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard contrasted “outcomes” with the “outlook” -– and said Fed policy will be based on the former, not the latter.In fiscal policy too, there’s been a rethink of speed limits.Budget deficits and national debt as a share of the economy used to be the go-to metrics. The European Union imposed 3% deficit caps. Economists Carmen Reinhart and Ken Rogoff, in an influential study a decade ago, argued that debt at 90% of GDP was a dangerous tipping point.This kind of thinking led to austerity policies after the initial shock of the 2008 financial crisis -- and the result was a weak recovery. But budget forecasts tended to be too pessimistic because they didn’t anticipate that interest rates would remain low.In the pandemic, governments have been more willing to spend, especially in the U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing measures worth more than $5 trillion during his first year –- fuel for what already looks set to be a faster rebound in the economy.How Hot?In some ways, the new approach aligns with the school of thought called Modern Monetary Theory. MMT says governments have room to rev up their economies with fiscal spending, and argues that inflation -- rather than deficit or debt levels -- is the metric that budget authorities need to keep their eye on.“One thing the mainstream has caught on to is allowing the economy to run a bit hotter,” says Scott Fullwiler, an MMT economist and associate professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “That’s the thing we’ve been hitting on for decades.”Unfortunately, says Fullwiler, economists haven’t devoted enough attention to the question of what a safe maximum speed would be -- and have focused too much on central banks, even though it’s now fiscal policy that is driving recoveries.“The economics profession in general has far and away enough capacity to figure out how hot the economy can run,” he says. It would have better answers right now “if economists had been working on fiscal-policy frameworks for stabilizing the economy and keeping inflation low, instead of optimal monetary policy, which is basically irrelevant.”‘Nonsense Output Gaps’In the U.S., opponents of Biden’s spending have invoked the “output gap” -- the difference between the goods and services an economy is actually producing, and the maximum it could sustainably manage.Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, for example, both argued that last month’s stimulus bill was much bigger than what was needed to close that shortfall -- and risked triggering inflation as a result.But many analysts are skeptical about the measure. Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, has been leading a campaign against “nonsense output gaps” for years.The output gap is “a massively important concept” that underlies all the big policy calls, he says. “Nobody has any clue about how to measure it.”Output gaps rely on estimates of an economy’s potential. A small shortfall means production is reckoned to be getting close to its speed limits, and trying to make it go faster could set off inflation.But Brooks says that potential is often calculated simply by looking at what happened in the recent past. He says that when a country has been under-performing for an extended period, like Italy in recent decades, the result is that its potential gets downgraded too -- effectively putting a cap on how good things should be allowed to get.In a February report, Goldman Sachs economists tried an alternative way of measuring, and concluded that output gaps in major economies from Italy to the U.S. were likely bigger at the end of last year than official estimates suggested -- meaning that there was “more slack,” less risk of inflation and a stronger case for expansionary policy.Since then, the U.S. recovery has gained pace, surprising many analysts.Galbraith, who was director of the Joint Economic Committee of Congress during the recession of the early 1980s, says emergencies aren’t the right time for policy makers to attempt any kind of precision forecasts.“You don’t try to calculate these things,” he says. “You throw at it as much as you need, and more. And then, if it turns out that you’re doing too much -- which is improbable -- you scale it back.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • South Pacific tribe that worshipped Prince Philip as living god prepares to hold day of mourning

    The island tribe in the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu that has for decades worshiped the Duke of Edinburgh as a deity will hold a day of mourning and feasting on Monday. Hundreds of people are expected to converge on the rainforest village of Yaohnanen on the island of Tanna to pay their respects to Prince Philip after he died on Friday at the age of 99. The village is the focus of a visionary movement in which Philip is viewed as a god, a pale-skinned mountain spirit who left Tanna decades ago to seek a rich and powerful woman to marry. The belief was reinforced during the colonial era when islanders saw the respect that was accorded to Prince Philip, whose portrait hung in government offices and who visited what was then an Anglo-French colony, the New Hebrides, in 1974. The prince was supposed to have returned to the island bringing wealth and wisdom but those hopes, which persisted for decades, have now been dashed. Islanders, who live in thatched huts and hunt wild pigs and flying foxes in the forest, have been left grief-stricken by the death of the prince, said Jean-Pascal Wahé of the Vanuatu Cultural Centre, a national museum of anthropology.

  • India approves the Russian vaccine in the midst of a virulent second Covid-19 wave

    Sputnik V, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was granted an emergency use authorisation by India’s subject expert committee on vaccines.

  • Sen. Blackburn: China is trying to rebuild its empire

    Senator Marsha Blackburn on China's threats against Taiwan, and how Biden should respond

  • Huge gatherings at India's Hindu festival as virus surges

    The Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism. The Kumbh Mela, which runs through April, comes during India's worst surge in new infections since the pandemic began, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 new cases per day. Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party say the festival has been allowed at a time when infections are skyrocketing because the government isn't willing to anger Hindus, who are the party's biggest supporters.

  • US colleges divided over requiring student vaccinations

    U.S. colleges hoping for a return to normalcy next fall are weighing how far they should go in urging students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including whether they should — or legally can — require it. Universities including Rutgers, Brown, Cornell and Northeastern recently told students they must get vaccinated before returning to campus next fall. The question looms large as more colleges plan to shift back from remote to in-person instruction.

  • Rupee Tumbles With Stocks as Virus Cases in India Hit New Record

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s deepening coronavirus crisis slammed the nation’s stocks and currency on concern it will deliver a fresh blow to an economy that’s only just recovering from the worst contraction in nearly seven decades.The Indian rupee dropped past 75 to a dollar for the first time since August 2020, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index declined 3.4%, the most in almost two months. India reported a record 168,912 new infections for a day, taking the tally to 13.53 million cases, the government said Monday.Many provinces across the nation, from the financial hub Mumbai to capital New Delhi, are bringing back stricter restrictions on movement of people to curb the surge in cases. Reports are emerging of hospital beds running short and immunization centers turning away people as they run out of vaccines.That and a vaccine shortage “are unnerving markets and no one is sure whether lockdowns will help bring cases under control,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. Given the uncertainty, “the incentive to try and bottom-fish at this point is limited for traders.”Taking a BeatingThe NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 3.5%, making India’s key stock indexes the worst performers in Asia on Monday. All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. slipped, led by a gauge of property and industrial shares.India’s virus resurgence has prompted some brokerages to reconsider their preference for stocks, which are most sensitive to the economic recovery. Nomura cut the weight of financials and cement shares in its model portfolio, while Jefferies downgraded Indian banks to underweight from overweight.Not everyone is pessimistic. India’s long-term outlook remains strong and any decline in equities due to infections should be used as an entry point by investors, according to Prabhudas Lilladher Ltd. India’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow by as much as 12.5% this fiscal year, which would make it the world’s fastest-growing major economy.Bonds held on to last week’s gains, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year notes near the lowest since mid-February, amid optimism the central bank may keep its policy accommodative for long to support the economy. The rupee fell 0.4% to close at 75.0550 per dollar on Monday.“We expect the rupee to weaken versus the USD as have other EM currencies,” and given the slow progress of vaccination, the economy “will be slower to recover,” R Venkataraman, managing director at IIFL Securities, wrote in a note.(Updates with closing prices; adds IIFL analyst’s comment in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prince Philip was a strength and stay for us all throughout his turbulent near-century

    A lot changed in the Duke’s 99 years: the Beatles, the Pill, Google and Brexit. Philip was a rare constant, which is one of the basic strengths of the monarchy. Prime ministers come and go – Elizabeth II has seen 14 during her reign so far – but princes are for life, and that life becomes a way of measuring the story of our own. Monarchy was going out of style when Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born in Corfu on June 10, 1921. Europe had been through war and Spanish flu; Greece was fighting over the remains of the Ottoman Empire. Defeat in that conflict forced Philip’s uncle, King Constantine I of Greece, to abandon his throne. The family fled to Britain by ship, a fruit box doubling as a cot for Philip. Contrary to the coziness of Downton Abbey, the 1920s was really an age of revolution. Britain still had an empire, but Ireland won independence and India sought it. America was emerging as an economic power. Russia had fallen to the Reds. In 1937, when his sister and most of her family were killed in a plane crash, Philip travelled to Germany for the funeral, to find himself surrounded by swastikas. The German people saw Hitler as “attractive”, he later rationalised, because he offered false “hope” after the misery of the Great Depression. His own, utter rejection of fascism was proven in battle: only a few years later, he was fighting in the Mediterranean. Britain emerged victorious from the Second World War, but at a price. When Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, the country was desperately poor, and their wedding, much like the coronation of 1953, was a glamorous distraction from the grim reality of everyday life. The monarchy, however, couldn’t just be a throwback to Medieval splendour: the Prince was among those who knew it must change to survive. Rituals that were once the preserve of the establishment were now broadcast on TV, and the Royal Family, which had hitherto refused to let daylight upon the magic, consented to a fly-on-the-wall documentary in 1969. Some felt it went too far: in one of its most charmingly awkward scenes, the Queen and Prince Philip swapped framed photographs with Richard Nixon on a visit to the UK.

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the greatest risk to the US economic rebound is another wave of the coronavirus

    Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" more than a year after the virus forced widespread lockdowns and business closures.

  • Boehner goes easy on Trump in otherwise 'scorching' interview

    Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) had no problem going after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS. He singled Jordan out as a leading "political terrorist" in Congress. "I just never saw a guy spend more time tearing things apart and never building anything," Boehner told CBS's John Dickerson. As for Cruz, Boehner said he doesn't like to "beat anybody up, that's not really my style ... except that jerk." Cruz, he said, was a perfect example of a lawmaker stuck in a cycle of making "a lot of noise" and raising a lot of money. Boehner is back in the news because he wrote a book chock full of takes just like that, arguing that U.S. politics, but especially the Republican Party, is caught in the grips of reactionaries like Jordan and Cruz. One person Boehner held back on a bit in the interview, however, was former President Donald Trump. While he suggested Cruz and Jordan were at the forefront of the movement he attacks in his book, he called Trump a "product" of the political discourse and refused to say whether he considered Trump a political terrorist. "He has a little different style than I do," Boehner said, though Dickerson pointed out Boehner was much harsher on Trump in his book. Dickerson asked Boehner if he was just trying to avoid a "headache," to which Boehner replied, with a smile, "I'm not in office anymore. I don't have to answer all the questions that I used to have answer." Watch the full interview below. In a scorching new memoir, "On the House," former House Speaker John Boehner writes that "political terrorists" playing to the party base are hurting the country, and threaten the GOP's survival. https://t.co/ycvxYthM3w pic.twitter.com/8fesknxsCP — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) April 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole gardenBiden is reportedly vetting Cindy McCain for an ambassadorship in Rome

  • Angels at Blue Jays rained out in Florida, makeup in Anaheim

    The game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto scheduled for Sunday at the Blue Jays' temporary home in Florida was postponed because of rain. This game at the Blue Jays' spring training site never started and was called after a two-hour wait. While the Angels plan to have Sunday's scheduled starter, Alex Cobb, start on Monday night at Kansas City, Toronto is getting a major addition to its rotation with the return of Robbie Ray.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • A man has spent 100 days locked in a room on a livestream. He says he'll do it for 5 years for $5 million as a custom piece of live wall art.

    Tim Inzana plans to spend all of 2021 locked in the room as an experiment that shows he's serious about the offer.

  • Angels wait out long rain delay and long review, then are crushed by Blue Jays

    The Angels waited out a rain delay that pushed back the first pitch by more than 2½ hours and then were crushed 15-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • The Latest: Matsuyama hopes to be pioneer for Japanese golf

    Hideki Matsuyama has delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all. A decade after Matsuyama made a sterling debut as the best amateur at Augusta National, he claimed the ultimate trophy with a victory in the Masters. Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese winner of a men's major championship.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

    Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing. Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.

  • 'I'm not going anywhere': Matt Gaetz defiant in Florida speech after House Ethics Committee opens investigation

    Gaetz denied that he paid women for sex - including, potentially, an underage girl - blaming the media for what he said were "conspiracy theories."

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Easter Sunday. U.S. outpaces Canada in vaccines. How to watch SAG Awards. It's the weekend's biggest news.