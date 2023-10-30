Businesses invited to run St Catherine's bunker

The bunker was a fish farm for twenty years

Businesses with a "passion for Jersey's heritage" are being invited to apply to run St Catherine's bunker.

Ports of Jersey said the current leaseholders, Jersey Turbot Farm, had given notice they would be vacating the war tunnels.

It said the site was a "lasting testament to the island's wartime past".

Located at St Catherine's Breakwater, the bunker was a German stronghold, with two heavy machine gun bunkers.

It also has shelters, anti-tank defences and a tunnel.

Local historian Ian Ronayne said this bunker was "unique" because of the tunnels built behind it.

He said: "The tunnel complex runs beneath the rock and comes out the other side, whereas most bunkers were self-contained this bunker had a large tunnel complex attached to it.

"There were big plans to build more tunnels and a greater fortress down here. They never finished it but what they did produce was impressive nonetheless and a very strong position to defend this part of the coast."

Kim Gilbraith, the Port's project support manager, said "nothing's off the table" when it comes to business ideas for the bunker.

"We would like to hear from experienced businesses with a passion for Jersey's heritage and who are keen to contribute to the local economy by enhancing visitors' experience of this beautiful location," she said.

"I'm sure there won't be any shortage of interest, we've already had quite a few inquiries already".

