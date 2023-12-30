What businesses need to know about new transparency law in 2024
A new federal law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that will impact millions of small business owners and companies by mandating more transparency. Here's what to know:
A new federal law goes into effect on Jan. 1 that will impact millions of small business owners and companies by mandating more transparency. Here's what to know:
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Buckeyes were shorthanded and looked like it.
The Hall of Famer called the network "irresponsible" in a social media response.
India, a major player in the global automotive industry, has started focusing on transitioning to alternative fuels to curb pollution after expanding its consumer and vehicle bases and adding local manufacturing facilities over the past two decades. On this journey, 2024 will be a crucial year, as the country — the third-largest automotive market — faces challenges to offer accessible growth capital to late-stage startups while trying to lure Tesla and other foreign EV manufacturers to enter its domestic market. In 2023, India, the world's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, sold almost 24 million vehicles, including commercial and personal four-, three- and two-wheelers, according to the latest data on the government's Vahan portal.
A three-judge panel at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia affirms a lower court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump can be sued by U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump financially liable for the Washington riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.
The deal reportedly contains an opt-out after the first year.
These health tips can help you manage your weight and improve brain function.
The quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since his demotion.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
These doctor-developed, gel- and oil-infused socks help heal foot pain overnight.
Spend your next flight with your neck in its fullly upright position.
Queen Naija talks new music, relationships and dealing with trolls on X
The Jaguars will be without their quarterback for a key game Sunday.
'This magical potion also thickened my hair,' said one of the wonder-worker's 16,500+ five-star fans.
A look at San Francisco records shows the city might be owed more than $200M for unpaid fines on parking tickets issued between 2018 and 2023.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
These sandals make great house shoes during the colder months, since they can be worn indoors and out.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Thanks to luxurious memory foam, sitting for long periods won't bruise your backside.