These businesses are looking for Sacramento holiday workers. Here’s what they pay

Sacramento is rolling with both full-time and part-time seasonal jobs just ahead of the holidays with open positions at Target, UPS, Macy’s, CVS Pharmacy and more.

Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through the list of seasonal jobs in Sacramento posted on Google and Indeed, listed in the last seven days, as of Nov. 3:

Personal vehicle driver | Full-time

Company: United Parcel Service

Salary: $28 an hour, plus 62.5 cents per mile driven

United Parcel Service is holding 30-minute interviews at 10035 Goethe Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and another from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The personal vehicle driver delivers packages using their own vehicle.

Seasonal warehouse associate | Full-time and part-time

Company: Macy’s

Salary: $16 to $17 an hour

Macy’s is holding 30-minute interviews at 6200 Franklin Blvd. from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The warehouse associate packs and ships products.

Retail sales associate | Full-time

Company: Kohl’s

Salary: Starting pay is $15 an hour

The retail sales associate offers information to customers on products and promotions to drive sales.

Cashier | Full-time

Company: Target

Salary: Starting pay is $16.50

The cashier scans and totals customers’ purchases.

Guest advisor | Full-time

Company: GameStop

Salary: $15 an hour

The guest advisor participates in the day-to-day functions of the store and meets sales goals during peak sale days.

Pharmacy technician | Full-time

Company: CVS Health

Salary: $16 to $24 an hour

The technician ensures all medications needs are met for patients while exercising patient confidentially at all times.

Warehouse forklift operator | Part-time

Company: Matheson Trucking Inc.

Salary: $19.23 an hour

Matheson Trucking Inc. is hosting a hiring event to fill its forklift operator position at 7531 Metro Air Parkway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. The forklift operator unloads and sorts mail in and out of aircraft containers.

