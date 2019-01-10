Businesses offer furlough freebies, shutdown specials and assistance to federal workers

Call them "shutdown specials" and "furlough freebies."

While a deal to end the second-longest government shutdown appears to be far off, some businesses are offering furloughed federal workers a little relief ranging from free meals, restaurant discounts to deferring payments and zero-interest loans.

Around 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or working without pay since Dec. 21 and won't receive their next paychecks until the government reopens.

Friday is the first payday most furloughed employees will miss.

"We’re here to help ease the burden of trying to pay bills on time during the shutdown," AT&T said in a statement. "As long as the shutdown is in effect, our customer service team will waive late fees, provide extensions, and coordinate with you on revised payment schedules."

Other major wireless providers including Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon are also willing to work with affected government employees.

Here are the businesses helping out:

More: Tax refunds will go out despite government shutdown, with early filing date on Jan. 28

More: 'We're struggling': Federal shutdown is impacting everyday Americans in unexpected ways

More: Government shutdown: How it impacts what you eat from food safety to beer

Feds, here are sample letters you may use as a guide when working with your creditors during this furlough. If you need legal advice please consult with your personal attorney. https://t.co/t6h6OzALsS — OPM (@USOPM) December 27, 2018

Assistance programs

Here are some of the announced assistance programs. Other creditors including credit card companies, lenders and loan servicers also have assistance options available. It is better to request help before missing payments.

Bank of America: The bank's Client Assistance Program is offering personalized financial assistance and can be reached at 844-219-0690.

Chase: The bank announced its efforts to help its customers who are U.S. government employees on Dec. 22 and is encouraging customers to call a special care line at 888-356-0023 to discuss available hardship programs. The help also is available for customers who do business with a federal agency that is also affected, Chase said in a statement.

Congressional Federal Credit Union: Furloughed employees and those working without pay can apply for the “Relief Line of Credit” with an interest-free rate over 60 days.

FedChoice: The Federal Credit Union has several options listed in its Furlough Center at www.fedchoice.org.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Impacted union members who have direct deposit of their government pay may be eligible for interest-free loans. Government contractors may be eligible if their direct deposit is received directly from the federal government and will be impacted by a government shutdown.

U.S. Employees Credit Union: Impacted union members who have direct deposit of their government pay may be eligible for interest-free loans. According to its website, the Government Shutdown Loan is to be “repaid in 60 days or when the government processes back pay, whichever is sooner.”

Wells Fargo: The bank says it "will work with individuals and business banking customers whose income is disrupted as a result of the shutdown." Customers should call 1-800-TO-WELLS, or the number on their credit card, debit card or statement for assistance, or visit any Wells Fargo branch. Mortgage, loan, and credit customers may qualify for forbearance or other payment assistance programs based on their individual circumstances, the company posted on its website.

Unemployment benefits: According to a U.S. Office of Personnel Management fact sheet, federal employees may be eligible for "Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees," which is administered by state unemployment insurance agencies. The fact sheet notes "the law of the state in which an individual’s official duty station in Federal civilian service is located will be the state law under which an individual’s eligibility for benefits is determined."

Wireless providers

AT&T: Customers affected by the shutdown are eligible for flexible payment options to keep service including cell phones, television and internet running. Make payment arrangements online at www.att.com.