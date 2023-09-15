‘These businesses have been warned.’ Manatee deputies raid, shut down another arcade

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office shut down another game room as part of the agency’s ongoing effort to crack down on illegal gambling, they announced Friday morning.

Undercover detectives raided Spin City Arcade, 3304 First St. W., Bradenton on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.. According to a news release, deputies seized equipment and cash from the business. The sheriff’s office raid follows a similar crackdown on dozens of alleged illegal arcades earlier this year.

Investigators say 33 full-size arcade-style video slot machines, 62 computers and other illegal gaming equipment were seized from Spin City Arcade, along with more than $15,000 in illegal proceeds.

Detectives worked alongside the Florida Gaming Control Commission to enter Spin City Arcade with a search warrant on Thursday following what they say were multiple warnings to cease and desist the illegal gambling activities, according to the sheriff’s office.

“These businesses have been warned and given ample opportunity to comply with the law. If they are not going to shut down their illegal operations, then we will do it for them,” Sheriff Rick Wells said in a release.

None of the customers or employees at the business were arrested Thursday, however, the sheriff’s office said the business owner is under investigation and charges are pending.

Spin City Arcade’s shutdown follows an investigation in May that targeted 53 game rooms and resulted in the closure of around 40% of the identified gambling businesses and the seizure of over $52,000 in illegal proceeds, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

In late May, deputies delivered cease and desist letters to these businesses, warning the owners they could face up to five years in prison and be fined as much as $10,000 per machine for failing to comply with the law.

Shortly after that, around 40% of the businesses voluntarily closed their doors. Detectives then conducted undercover operations on other arcades that refused to close.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office raided and shut down the Spin City Arcade, 3304 First St. W., Bradenton, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Deputies say the business ran an illegal gambling operation with slot machines. Courtesy of Manatee County Sheriff's Office

