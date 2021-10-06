Businessman who bribed former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe pleads guilty

A businessman scheduled for trial later this month on charges accusing him of bribing former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe for years in exchange for favorable treatment on jail contracts instead entered a guilty plea Wednesday.

Gerard “Jerry” Boyle, 66, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to a single charge of conspiring to commit mail fraud.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced in February. He also could be ordered to pay restitution and forfeit some of his assets.

Boyle’s plea came six weeks after a jury found McCabe guilty of all 11 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering at the end of a three-week trial. McCabe, who served as Norfolk’s sheriff from 1994 to 2017, faces the possibility of decades in prison when he’s sentenced in January.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa O’Boyle told the magistrate judge presiding over Wednesday’s hearing that the plea deal Boyle accepted was the “most advantageous” one offered to him since he was first charged in the case in 2019.

Boyle’s trial had been scheduled to start Oct. 26. It seemed to be on track as recently as Sept. 13, when his attorneys filed a motion asking for a change of venue.

The defense team argued the extensive media coverage McCabe’s trial received this summer made it highly unlikely that Boyle could get a fair trial here.

But before a decision was made on the request, a plea hearing was scheduled, according to court records.

Boyle was the owner and operator of Correct Care Solutions, a now defunct Nashville-based business that provided medical care to inmates at jails and prisons across the country.

Boyle started the business in 2003, after having worked for another vendor that provided the same services. One of the facilities he worked closely with before creating his own business was the Norfolk city jail, and it became one of the first contracts he won when he started Correct Care Solutions.

Testimony and other evidence introduced during McCabe’s trial showed Boyle frequently gave the sheriff large cash loans that were never paid back. He also paid for trips to resorts and casinos for McCabe, and gave him pricey gifts and premium tickets to sporting events, concerts and other events.

McCabe testified at his trial that Boyle gave the gifts and loans to him out of friendship, not because of any business dealings they had. He also denied giving Boyle inside information about bids provided by other vendors, or favorable treatment in the contract process.

This is a developing story. Check back later at pilotonline.com for updates.

