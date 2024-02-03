Businessman running for governor shares thoughts, goals ahead of NC primary

We’re just over a month away from the North Carolina governor’s primary.

ALSO READ: Cooper discusses strides made in 2023 and what to expect this year

Businessman and attorney Bill Graham has thrown his hat in the ring as a Republican.

Over the last couple of weeks, he has aired campaign ads across TV screens. When he’s not working on his campaign, Graham spends time at his brewery in Salisbury.

When questioned about his motivations for running, Graham credited his background in both law and business as a way to bring productive change to the state.

“I looked at the candidates that were in, and I think that I can bring a conservative future to the state. And I think I have a plan to reduce taxes, put more money in families’ pockets, and reduce crime,” Graham said. “I’m a former prosecutor from Cabarrus and Rowan County. I have an extensive business background. I’ve created businesses and jobs. I’m the only one on either side of the race that’s creating jobs.”

>>> Tune in to The Political Beat this Sunday on WSOC-TV from 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m. as Graham shares his views on abortion, top priorities, and the change he hopes to bring to the Tar Heel State.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Running against rage’: State treasurer lays out path to governor, ahead of primary)











