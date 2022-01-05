Businessman sentenced in Muncie corruption probe after sale of flea market property

INDIANAPOLIS — Delaware County businessman Jeffrey Burke was sentenced Wednesday to six months in federal prison, followed by six months on home detention, after pleading guilty to a bank fraud charge stemming from the federal probe of corruption in Muncie.

Burke was also ordered to pay the Muncie Sanitary District $245,000. After receiving insider information that the MSD intended to buy a former flea market, Burke bought the property for $150,000, then sold it to the district for $395,000.

The bank fraud charge noted Burke received a $150,000 loan — that specifically was not to be used on real estate — to purchase the flea market property. After asking Burke why he launched the scheme, U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker said, “The basic answer is greed, isn’t it?”

The judge ruled Burke’s prison term will not begin for six months, with hopes the risks of COVID will diminish.

Burke and his attorney noted the businessman has battled cancer in recent years. Burke became emotional when discussing the events leading to his conviction. “About six years ago, I stopped being a leader and started being a follower,” he said.

Burke said he had “lost everything,” including his “respect and reputation in the community.”

“You saw an opportunity to get rich quick,” the judge said.

The Delaware County man was accused of obtaining a loan from an out-of-state bank — specifically not to be used for real estate purposes — that he used to buy a former flea market, in 2015, for $150,000.

A few weeks later, Burke sold the same property, in the 1700 block of East Main Street, to the Muncie Sanitary District for $395,000.

A pre-sentencing memorandum filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany J. Preston said the purpose of Burke's "fraudulent scheme was to make money off of the backs of Muncie taxpayers."

Preston requested that Burke be ordered to pay $245,000 to the sanitary district.

Authorities said Burke purchased the former flea market after he learned — from his business partner, then-Muncie police officer Jess Neal — of the sanitary district's need to buy the same property as part of a levee project.

Preston said Burke had repeatedly lied to FBI agents about the events that had led to his purchase of the property, and any role Neal played in related financial transactions.

The Delaware County businessman became the third person sentenced to prison as a result of a federal probe of corruption — in then-Mayor Dennis Tyler's administration and the sanitary district — that began in 2014.

Tyler recently began serving a one-year sentence — at a federal prison in West Virginia — imposed in November after he pleaded guilty to theft of government funds.

Craig Nichols, Tyler's former building commissioner, received a two-year sentence in January 2019 after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Five other defendants — including Neal and former sanitary district officials Nikki Grigsby and Tracy Barton — have negotiated deals with federal prosecutors, but have not yet entered guilty pleas or been sentenced.

Despite their business ties, the allegations against Neal are not directly tied to those against Burke.

Craig Nichols' father, Phil — a former Democratic Party chairman in Delaware County, and like Tyler a retired Muncie firefighter— is set to stand trial in June on counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and witness tampering.

