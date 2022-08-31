Businessman takes stand in first day of Old Forge bribery trial testimony

Aug. 31—SCRANTON — In the defense's telling, James J. Peperno Jr. is a down-on-his-luck consultant — living with his parents, laden with bills and afoul of the law as it chased a politician.

As the prosecution presents it, the 57-year-old Old Forge man is a key corner in an "old-fashioned bribery" triangle.

Peperno's federal bribery trial began Tuesday with attorneys on both sides making their case to the jury on what the evidence presented over the next several days will show. The trial is expected to last through the middle of next week.

Tuesday also featured testimony from a key witness of the government's case: Walter Stocki Jr., a borough businessman who prosecutors said paid bribes and assisted the FBI's investigation by providing information, wearing a recording device and using serialized cash in some payments.

A federal grand jury indicted Peperno in September. Authorities said he acted as an intermediary between Stocki and former borough council President Robert Semenza, who resigned in June 2021 when he pleaded guilty in court to federal program bribery, the first public reveal of a corruption investigation in Old Forge. Semenza awaits sentencing.

Stocki, owner of Scrap Enterprises Inc. on North Keyser Avenue, was involved in a zoning dispute with the borough that threatened accruing fees and later incarceration. It was a "hammer" Semenza and Peperno held over Stocki, Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo-Garrison told the jury.

"They looked at this lawsuit as an opportunity to line their pockets with cash," Caraballo-Garrison said.

Semenza will also testify during the trial on how he accepted bribes, Caraballo-Garrison said.

Attorney Gino Bartolai, who represents Peperno, told the jury Stocki paid bribes that were termed as "loans" to Semenza using another man — Joseph Kolmansperger, Stocki's employee. Semenza used cocaine and his habit impacted his finances, Bartolai said.

Story continues

Peperno meanwhile provided legitimate counsel to Stocki on his concerns with the borough. As jurors listen to the evidence, including recordings Stocki made, Bartolai implored they "listen to them in their entirety."

Attempts to reach Kolmansperger after court on Tuesday were unsuccessful. He is not charged with a crime. His phone records were listed in court filings as evidence for the trial. Attempts to reach Semenza for comment were also unsuccessful.

Borough solicitor William Rinaldi took the stand and walked the jury through the five-year legal fight with Stocki's business, which prosecutors said gave rise to the bribery scheme. It included, at one point, an estimated $500,000 in fines levied on Stocki. Stocki testified he spent a day in jail because of the case. The dispute is pending before the state Commonwealth Court.

On the stand, Stocki said Peperno met with him in January 2019, near the date of a scheduled hearing in the case, and offered his service. Issues could be solved if Stocki paid a $20,000 lump sum and retained Peperno's consulting firm, identified in court paperwork as RPP Consulting LLC. They needed a majority of the borough's governing council to agree to work with them and its president, Semenza, was close with Peperno.

Stocki used his cellphone to secretly record part of the conversation, which played in court Tuesday.

"I need cash especially here," Peperno said on the recording. "It's not going to be cheap ... to turn the things we need to turn."

Stocki wanted a guarantee.

"You wanna talk to Bobby right now?" Peperno replied.

Soon, Semenza's voice appears on speakerphone. Stocki's recording rolls on.

"We're going full force what we talked about before," Peperno said.

"Against or for?" Semenza asked.

"For," Peperno said.

Caraballo-Garrison asked Stocki if he was concerned about what might happen if Peperno told Semenza "against." Stocki worried it would make his problems worse.

He did not make the payment. He met with the FBI in the coming days, he testified.

Later on in 2019, Semenza sent periodic text messages directly to Stocki seeking cash. Caraballo-Garrison told jurors that by the fall of 2019, Peperno reasserted his position as middle man, at one point telling Stocki: "Hey, don't worry, I'm not wearing a wire."

Unknown to Peperno, Stocki did.

Peperno is being tried on counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud, violating the travel act, money laundering, false statements and perjury.

Stocki's testimony is expected to resume Wednesday.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.