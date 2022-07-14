Businesswoman Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former president Donald Trump, dies at 73

Associated Press

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an indicted Colorado clerk who has become a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. The judge earlier revoked bond and issued the warrant for Peters, who is accused of tampering with voting equipment, after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference after she sent a letter notarized in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Rubinstein, a Republican, had previously said he would not object to Peters traveling outside of Colorado during her campaign for secretary of state.