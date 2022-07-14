Businesswoman Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former president Donald Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, businesswoman and first wife of former President Donald Trump, died at 73 years old. She was the mother of Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka Trump.
Born behind the Iron Curtain and later facing the harsh media spotlight in New York City as her marriage to Donald Trump unraveled, Ivana Trump's family says she had a unique strength to carry her through. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Ivana Trump, a businesswoman and the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday, her family said. She was 73. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano have the latest.
Donald Trump has paid tribute to his “beautiful and amazing” first wife and mother of his children, Ivana Trump, who died at home aged 73.
The first wife of former President Donald Trump was 73.