Bussells leads in early campaign donations for Columbia at-large seat

Chris Trainor
·3 min read

Public health researcher Aditi Bussells jumped out to an early fundraising lead in what will be a crowded race for an at-large seat on Columbia City Council.

Bussells hauled in $31,318 in campaign donations in the first quarter, according to records from the state Ethics Commission.

There are currently four candidates in the race for the citywide seat on Council: Bussells, attorney Tyler Bailey, businesswoman Heather Bauer and environmental lobbyist Deitra Stover Matthews. They are vying for the seat that has been held by Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine for nearly 20 years. Devine is running for mayor this year.

Ethics records show Bauer has raised $16,787 in the first quarter. Bauer, who works in information technology and owns a gym, unsuccessfully ran for the S.C. House in District 75 a year ago.

Bailey and Matthews are more recent entries into the at-large race.

While he had hinted at a campaign for some time, Bailey only formally announced his run on April 5. His initial campaign cash report showed $13,987 raised during the first week of April.

Meanwhile, state records indicate Matthews raised $8,685 in the first quarter, though she only announced her campaign on March 19.

City elections will be on Nov. 2, and filing is expected to open in August.

Bussells’ roster of early contributors reflects a broad swath of citizens both in Columbia and out of state. Midlands hotelier Raj Champaneri, restaurateur Jon Sears and popular Main Street restaurant Bourbon are among her listed donors.

“I’m so humbled by the massive support our campaign has received since announcing for City Council at-large in February,” Bussells told The State. “We are just getting started and this exciting start to the campaign is affirmation that Columbia is ready for new ideas and inclusive leadership that will help our community grow and prosper.”

Bussells is bidding to become the first Indian American woman to serve on Columbia City Council.

Meanwhile, some notable contributors to Bauer’s campaign include Democratic Columbia state Rep. Jermaine Johnson and Richland County Councilwoman Allison Terracio. Bauer thought the first quarter was a good start for her campaign fundraising.

“I feel really good about it and I’m very proud of our team,” Bauer said. “We’re digging into the numbers more, and I think we’ll see there’s some telling data in the numbers as to how my campaign is resonating with voters.”

Bailey darted out of the fundrasing gate earlier this month. A number of law offices are listed among his contributors, as are former Democratic state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, of Kershaw, and funeral director Chris Leevy Johnson, among others.

“I think it shows the broad support I have for my campaign,” Bailey told The State. “We just announced our campaign. ... I think the initial number shows there is a lot of enthusiasm out there.”

Matthews’ donor list includes, among others, Democratic state Sen. Mike Fanning, of Fairfield, and Columbia consultant Lyric Swinton. She also has a number of out of state donors, perhaps unsurprising considering her husband’s long career in the military in various locations.

“My contributions come from just regular, hard-working folks,” Matthews said. “To have so many small-dollar donations just kinds of confirms my reasons for doing this. I’m doing this for hard-working people.”

Recommended Stories

  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s committee has its biggest fundraising haul yet in March

    March was the biggest fundraising month yet for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s political committee, which pulled in more than $875,000 from a variety of power players including a new-to-Miami tech startup, a cryptocurrency trader and a local sports team owner.

  • The Virginia police officer who was filmed pepper-spraying a uniformed Black Army officer after holding him at gunpoint has been fired

    Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia has also ordered an independent investigation into the traffic stop involving 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario.

  • This Ultra-cool Copenhagen-based Brand Just Landed at Nordstrom — Here’s What to Shop

    You won't want to miss out on this collection.

  • 'It's brilliant': Breastfeeding mum told she has to do jury service wins appeal

    Zoe Stacey, 36, was called for jury service on April 2, two months after giving birth to her son William, who she is still breastfeeding.

  • Spotify quietly removed over 40 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, report says

    Over 40 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast have been removed by Spotify since the platform purchased the hugely popular show.

  • Money pours in for Columbia mayoral candidates in first quarter. Who raised the most?

    Two of the three candidates for Columbia mayor each raised more than $110,000 in the first three months of 2021.

  • Columbia attorney formally jumps into City Council at-large race

    The field for the citywide seat now sits at four.

  • Josh Hawley unveils "trust-busting" plan for Big Tech

    Corporate giants would be barred from acquisitions and century-old antitrust laws would get sharper teeth under a new proposal by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) shared exclusively with Axios. The big picture: Hawley is among the Senate's most conservative members, but his attack on corporate power wouldn't sound out of place on Elizabeth Warren's or Bernie Sanders' agenda. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThat's how deeply Republicans' anger at what they see as out-of-control "censorship" by Big Tech and overreaching activism by "woke corporations" has alienated some of the party from its traditional big-business base.Details: Hawley's "Trust-Busting for the Twenty-First Century Act" would ...Ban mergers and acquisitions by firms with a market cap over $100 billionLower the threshold for prosecution under existing federal antitrust laws, replacing the prevalent "consumer harm" standard with one that emphasizes "the protection of competition"Require companies that lose federal antitrust lawsuits to "forfeit all their profits resulting from monopolistic conduct"Give the Federal Trade Commission new power to designate and regulate "dominant digital firms" in different online marketsWhat they're saying: "This country and this government shouldn't be run by a few mega-corporations," Hawley told Axios. The Republican Party "has got to become the party of trust-busting once again. You know, that's a part of our history."Hawley said "globalization" and "both parties getting comfortable with corporate consolidation" were responsible for a market failure that justifies strong intervention."We tried it the way that the big corporatists wanted," he said, "and it hasn't been a success for the American consumer, for the American producer, or for the American economy."Of note: Hawley's plan is more than a salvo against Silicon Valley. Its rules on mergers, for instance, would cover dozens of U.S. giants in virtually every economic sector, from banking and health to retail and media. Between the lines: Aren't people going to be confused by this tough-on-business proposal from a member of the party of business? Hawley offers two responses: "Trust-busting" was a Republican concept originally, under Progressive-Era GOP president Teddy Roosevelt.Strong antitrust laws are ultimately about the sanctity of competition, and Republicans ought to embrace that. What to watch: Hawley's ideas might win some support from other populist Republicans, but the broader party would need a sea-change in thinking to embrace it. Democrats, meanwhile, are likely to prefer their own bills. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Lara Trump 2022? NC Republicans getting ready to move on without her in Senate race

    Democrats have used her image in campaign launch videos and the Republican field is still taking shape. But it could be months before Lara Trump decides.

  • US reacts to cyberattack on Iran's nuclear site

    The White House weighed in on the cyberattack on Iran's uranium enrichment facility, saying "the U.S. "was not involved in any manner." (April 12)

  • One Person Dead, Police Officer Injured in Shooting at Tennessee High School, Police Say

    A shooting at a high school in Tennessee left one person dead and a police officer injured on Monday, authorities said. Law enforcement responded to a report of a potentially armed male suspect at Austin-East Magnet High School around 3:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the Knoxville Police Department. When officers approached the subject, shots were fired. A Knoxville police officer was stricken and taken to the UT Medical Center with injuries “that are not expected to be life-threatening,” police said. “One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation,” the statement said. – Officer Involved Shooting at Austin East High School – @TBInvestigation will be the lead investigating agency and provide further information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Hjetzf1vNT — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021 Earlier on Monday police said in a tweet that “multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet.” Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021 The superintendent of Knox County Schools, Bob Thomas, confirmed in a tweet that the district was responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon. “We are gathering information about this tragic situation,” Thomas wrote. Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021 The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families, he added.

  • St. Vincent seeks water, funds as volcano keeps erupting

    Leaders of volcano-wracked St. Vincent said Tuesday that water is running short as heavy ash contaminates supplies and they estimated that the eastern Caribbean island will need hundreds of millions of dollars to recover from the eruption of La Soufriere. Between 16,000 to 20,000 people have been evacuated from the island’s northern region, where the exploding volcano is located, with more than 3,000 of them staying at more than 80 government shelters. “We have to get stuff rolling into people,” Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in a press conference on local station NBC Radio.

  • Officer who fatally shot Black man in Minnesota resigns

    Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said the resignations came after the city council passed a resolution to dismiss both the chief, Tim Gannon, and the officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter.Wright was shot on Sunday after being pulled over for what police said was an expired car registration. Officers then discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest, and one officer accidentally drew her pistol instead of her Taser during a struggle with Wright, Gannon told a news briefing on Monday.

  • Carroll school board candidates clash on district’s controversial diversity plan

    One candidate called the plan “highly invasive,” while others said more needs to be done to combat accounts of bullying and racism.

  • Iran to begin 60% uranium enrichment after nuclear site incident

    Iran said on Tuesday it would begin enriching uranium to 60% purity, a move that would take the fissile material much closer to the 90% suitable for a nuclear bomb, a day after Tehran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear site. The disclosure came soon before the resumption of talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, an accord Israel fiercely opposed, after former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago.

  • Texas oil pipelines face dry months as production languishes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nearly half of all oil pipelines from the Permian basin, the biggest U.S. oilfield, are expected to be empty by the end of the year, analysts and executives said. Pipeline companies went on a construction spree throughout 2018 and 2019 to handle blistering growth in U.S. crude production to a record 13 million barrels per day (bpd). Major pipeline companies are exploring ways to ship other products in those lines and considering selling stakes in operations to raise cash.

  • Backlash to Yankees' Aaron Hicks' decision to sit out was swift -- so was Aaron Boone's defense

    The backlash of Aaron Hicks not wanting to play for the Yankees on Monday was swift. Aaron Boone's defense was, too.

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22