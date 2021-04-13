Bussells leads in early campaign donations for Columbia at-large seat

Public health researcher Aditi Bussells jumped out to an early fundraising lead in what will be a crowded race for an at-large seat on Columbia City Council.

Bussells hauled in $31,318 in campaign donations in the first quarter, according to records from the state Ethics Commission.

There are currently four candidates in the race for the citywide seat on Council: Bussells, attorney Tyler Bailey, businesswoman Heather Bauer and environmental lobbyist Deitra Stover Matthews. They are vying for the seat that has been held by Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine for nearly 20 years. Devine is running for mayor this year.

Ethics records show Bauer has raised $16,787 in the first quarter. Bauer, who works in information technology and owns a gym, unsuccessfully ran for the S.C. House in District 75 a year ago.

Bailey and Matthews are more recent entries into the at-large race.

While he had hinted at a campaign for some time, Bailey only formally announced his run on April 5. His initial campaign cash report showed $13,987 raised during the first week of April.

Meanwhile, state records indicate Matthews raised $8,685 in the first quarter, though she only announced her campaign on March 19.

City elections will be on Nov. 2, and filing is expected to open in August.

Bussells’ roster of early contributors reflects a broad swath of citizens both in Columbia and out of state. Midlands hotelier Raj Champaneri, restaurateur Jon Sears and popular Main Street restaurant Bourbon are among her listed donors.

“I’m so humbled by the massive support our campaign has received since announcing for City Council at-large in February,” Bussells told The State. “We are just getting started and this exciting start to the campaign is affirmation that Columbia is ready for new ideas and inclusive leadership that will help our community grow and prosper.”

Bussells is bidding to become the first Indian American woman to serve on Columbia City Council.

Meanwhile, some notable contributors to Bauer’s campaign include Democratic Columbia state Rep. Jermaine Johnson and Richland County Councilwoman Allison Terracio. Bauer thought the first quarter was a good start for her campaign fundraising.

“I feel really good about it and I’m very proud of our team,” Bauer said. “We’re digging into the numbers more, and I think we’ll see there’s some telling data in the numbers as to how my campaign is resonating with voters.”

Bailey darted out of the fundrasing gate earlier this month. A number of law offices are listed among his contributors, as are former Democratic state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, of Kershaw, and funeral director Chris Leevy Johnson, among others.

“I think it shows the broad support I have for my campaign,” Bailey told The State. “We just announced our campaign. ... I think the initial number shows there is a lot of enthusiasm out there.”

Matthews’ donor list includes, among others, Democratic state Sen. Mike Fanning, of Fairfield, and Columbia consultant Lyric Swinton. She also has a number of out of state donors, perhaps unsurprising considering her husband’s long career in the military in various locations.

“My contributions come from just regular, hard-working folks,” Matthews said. “To have so many small-dollar donations just kinds of confirms my reasons for doing this. I’m doing this for hard-working people.”