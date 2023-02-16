Bust last week set record for weapons seized

Feb. 16—HIGH POINT — The arrest last week of a man in northwest High Point set a record for the seizure of weapons in a single bust in the city, police say.

Last Thursday afternoon, High Point Police Department officers raided a residence in the 1500 block of Glenn Meade Drive near the intersection of Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road. They seized a trove of firearms and a host of narcotics while arresting Alexander T. Kuzmanoff, 26, of High Point.

Detectives found 31 firearms, including rifles, handguns, pistols and shotguns, as well as various calibers of ammunition and body armor vests.

Narcotics seized include marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, heroin, Ecstasy and Percocet, but it wasn't the largest drug seizure recorded in High Point, police say.

Kuzmanoff is facing eight charges. He remained in custody Wednesday in the Guilford County Jail in High Point, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Bond was set at $500,000 secured last week.

Police say that the raid on the house reflects the importance of a message that law enforcement promotes to residents of a neighborhood — if you see something, say something. Neighbors had made numerous complaints through Crime Stoppers of High Point about suspicious activities at the house.

"Our officers work hard each and every day, but they cannot be everywhere all the time," police said in a statement to The High Point Enterprise. "Community assistance and support are vital to High Point Police Department's commitment to make High Point a safe city. People know their neighborhoods well, and it is important for them to report information if something seems 'off' or concerning."

When asked whether they are pursuing additional suspects in this case, police didn't answer directly, saying that if they make any additional arrests they will announce it.

