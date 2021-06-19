Bust nets $1.5 million in drugs

Jun. 19—KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville man has been arrested and charged in a drug bust in which authorities seized $1.5 million in heroin and methamphetamine.

Florencio Hernandez Aguirre, 23, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and one felony count each of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin. Bond was set at $500,000 secured, according to the Forsyth County Drug Task Force.

The drug bust stems from a search warrant served at a residence on Raven Ridge Drive in Kernersville. Items seized in the bust include:

—Nearly 2 pounds of heroin with a street value of $200,712

—More than 12 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of about $1.4 million

—Drug paraphernalia

—Cash totaling $1,350

The warrants for the drug bust were served May 20, but the news release wasn't issued until Friday afternoon because of an investigation stemming from the case, a drug task force member told The High Point Enterprise.

The drug bust was a collaborative operation of the Forsyth, Davidson, Rowan and Davie County sheriff's offices, the Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Lexington and Thomasville police department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.