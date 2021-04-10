Bust nets $34,000 in cash and drugs in Pennock

Apr. 10—PENNOCK — Two individuals were arrested and a stash of drugs, cash and a handgun were confiscated during a drug bust Friday at a home in Pennock.

According to a news release, more than a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, more than two pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, more than $34,000 in cash and a handgun were seized during a narcotics search warrant executed by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

Two adults were taken into custody on first-degree controlled substance charges, according to a media report from Ross Ardoff, commander of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.

Ardoff said the situation is an "ongoing and active investigation."

Initial information does not indicate whether the individuals who were arrested are male or female, and the time of the raid and the location of the residence involved were also not provided.

Two children were removed from the home for placement by Kandiyohi County Family Services, according to the news release.