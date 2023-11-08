Bust seizes multiple drugs, nabs two in Sidney

Nov. 8—Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced two people were arrested in Sidney for drug possession Wednesday, Nov. 1.

According to a media release, a residence on Division Street was searched following a month-long narcotics investigation by the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division. Sheriff's Investigators, Deputies and the Sidney Police Department searched the residence and found Misty L. Cintron, 43, and Brandon Hendricks, 50, in possession of $1,018 in U.S. currency, suspected proceeds from drug sales and 254 wax envelopes containing fentanyl. The officers also found other suspected drugs at the residence and sent them out for testing.

Cintron and Hendricks were arrested and charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. Cintron was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. Hendricks was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor. Both Cintron and Hendricks were held at the Delaware County Jail pending the Centralized Arraignment Process. Following arraignment on Nov. 2, Cintron was released to reappear at a later date in accordance. Hendricks was held due to the weapons possession charge in conjunction with a prior felony conviction.

DuMond said in the release there will be other felony level drug charges levied against Cintron and Hendricks as crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and assorted illegal prescription pills, as well as several digital scales and packaging materials were found during the search.

