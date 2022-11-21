Bust in Upper Freehold, Millstone larcenies leads to take-down of $3M auto theft ring

The New Jersey State Police broke up a $3 million auto theft ring, capturing six suspects in an investigation that began in Western Monmouth County.

The Troop "C" Criminal Investigation Office in May started looking into the thefts of luxury motor vehicle from Upper Freehold and Millstone Township. In July, detectives arrested Geovanni Hernandez, 24, of Newark, linking him to the theft of a BMW M8 and three Land Rover Range Rovers, state police said.

Detectives learned Hernandez was part of an auto theft ring that stole vehicles in Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Somerset, Union counties and in New York state. Members of the ring were burglarizing homes to steal vehicles while the residents were at home, and the stolen vehicles were given phony Vehicle Identification Numbers and retitled to sell online, state police said.

On Nov. 17, they captured the alleged ringleader, Carlos Sanchez, 23, as well as suspected ring members James Lanier, 24, Solomon Mickens, 23, and Sadiq Griggs, 23, all of Newark, state police said.

In the arrests of Sanchez and Mickens, authorities raided their homes and a motel in Avenel, seizing a 9mm handgun, a high-capacity magazine, key fobs, and electronic devices linked to the operation, state police said.

They also arrested Destiny Montalvo, 21, of Newark, charging her with conspiring to dispose of evidence.

All six suspects remained at Monmouth County Jail Monday.

