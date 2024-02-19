Bustang discontinues route from COS to DTC

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Bustang announced Monday, Feb. 19, that they will discontinue the Bustang route from Colorado Springs to Denver Tech Center (DTC) in downtown Denver.

The DTC route currently runs each weekday round-trip from COS to DTC. Starting March 1, 2024, resources for the COS to DTC route will be absorbed into Bustang’s mainline services. There will still be a South Line bus between Colorado Springs and Denver Union Station, which includes stops near the DTC.

“While Bustang service has proven incredibly popular and has shown remarkable demand post-COVID, this limited service has not been able to perform at acceptable ridership levels,” said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Division of Transit and Rail Director Paul DesRocher. “We will continue to grow other Bustang services to offer this reliable and comfortable option to as many Coloradans as possible. It is important, though, for our teams to pay close attention when a service offering isn`t performing well enough to justify the taxpayer investment.”

Bustang’s South Line is similar to the current COS to DTC only with different stops near the Tech Center. The CDOT Division of Transit has discontinued the COS to DTC in the confidence that customers can find good alternate options for their travel to Denver by using the South Line.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.