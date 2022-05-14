Busted in Bronx drive-by murder -- victim had survived previous unrelated shooting

The gunman in a shocking caught-on-camera Bronx drive-by murder has been busted, police said Saturday.

Ariel Martinez, 23, a purported 670 Coke Boys gang member, was charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession in the April 23 death of Joshua Garcia, 27, outside a bodega on Clay Ave. near E. 174th St. in Claremont. An accomplice is still being sought.

Two apparently innocent bystanders, men ages 34 and 39, were shot in the leg and survived, police said.

Garcia, who had survived a previous unrelated shooting in 2014, lived a block away.

Police released a video showing the fatal shots being fired from the back seat of a black sedan.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting. Police said Martinez has eight prior arrests.