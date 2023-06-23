Busted in Bronx murder linked to drugs

The killer wanted in a drug-related stabbing in the Bronx has been busted, police said Friday.

Marcus Garcia, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and assault in connection to the death of Derrick Hamlin, 52, the morning of March 1 outside the John Adams Houses on Tinton Ave. near E. 152nd St.

Hamlin was stabbed in the neck during a fight police believe was connected to his drug dealing.

He was rushed by medics to Lincoln Hospital but could not be saved.

He lived about a half-mile from the scene and was described by family members as a doting father of four.

“He was a hardworking family man,” said the man’s nephew Dwayne Hamlin. “He was the one who taught me about hard work and responsibility.”

But Hamlin, who worked at a Manhattan law firm as a maintenance worker and also made extra money as a mover, had several prior arrests for drugs and other arrests for assault and gun possession

Garcia, police said, sells drugs and has arrests for drug possession, robbery and assault. Records show he served two terms in state prison, for reckless endangerment and for selling drugs.