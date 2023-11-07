Busted on Buford: Suspect wanted for Chamblee car break-in, robbery crashes into a pole in Doraville

Chamblee police were able to track down a burglary suspect to the 5200 block of Buford Highway in Doraville.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - A suspect wanted for breaking into a car and stealing $4000 cash has been caught. Chamblee police say the suspect drove his car into a pole, allowing them to make a smooth arrest.

Police say the original incident happened Monday at approximately 12 p.m. The victim had just withdrew money from a bank along Peachtree Boulevard. The suspect followed him back to his car and forced his way in.

Police were able to track down the suspect to the 5200 block of Buford Highway in Doraville. While trying to block him in, police say the suspect crashed into a pole. One officer was injured during the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody, but has not been identified.

He was charged with two counts of felony entering auto and obstruction.