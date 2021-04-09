Busted taillight leads to local couple's arrest
Apr. 9—A simple traffic violation led to officers finding methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, and syringes.
On April 6, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was on patrol in the area of Nancy Ward Drive and South Muskogee Avenue when he saw a vehicle with a busted taillight.
Leatherwood conducted a traffic stop and noticed the passenger leaning toward the backseat and reaching for something. The driver, Kyle Pritchett, stated he didn't have his driver's license and was told to exit the vehicle.
"I had him exit the car and I placed him in hand restraints after I patted him down," said Leatherwood. "In his right-front pocket was a glass smoking device containing a brown liquid, he stated that [it was] THC."
Autumn Reynolds said she had an ID but could not find it, and was told to exit the vehicle. Leatherwood could see two bottles of liquor in the back pocket of the passenger seat.
"I could smell a faint odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from Kyle's person while I was patting him down and he said he only had three to four shots earlier," Leatherwood said.
The officer determined Pritchett wasn't too impaired to be driving after a field sobriety test.
Leatherwood asked the man if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and was told there wasn't.
"During a search of the vehicle I located a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue in the center console," said Leatherwood. "In the backseat in a black duffle bag with blue straps, I located a set of scales with methamphetamine residue, 65 large plastic baggies and 24 small baggies. A plastic bag with 63 1/4 pills identified as Lorazepam, 14 used syringes with needles, three of which were loaded with methamphetamine."
Officers found more alcohol and drugs throughout the vehicle and Pritchett stated the duffle bag wasn't his. However, he told officers he wanted his bag to go with him.
"Autumn also denied the black zipper makeup bag was hers [and] then stated she needed her makeup bag to be taken with her," Leatherwood said. "I placed Autumn in hand restraints and she declared she had narcotics hidden in her bra."
Reynolds removed a rubble container with marijuana wax, another container with marijuana, and three used syringes. She was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for transporting an open container, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pritchett was booked into jail on charges of driving under suspension, defective equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.