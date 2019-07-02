Dario Leone

Nice try.

Busted: Ukraine Catches Iranian Military Attaché Trying to Smuggle KH-31 Parts out of Kiev

The Kh-31A is an anti-ship missile based on the proven Kh-31P missile. It features an active radar guidance system and a sea-skimming profile.

According Daily Beast, early this year, two Iranians were caught by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kiev with parts for the Kh-31 anti-ship missile inside their vehicle.

The items, which included technical manuals, were confiscated and both Iranians were subsequently deported.

This effort appears to have violated a UN arms embargo on Iran.

The incident was described to American government officials by Vasyl Hrytsak, the head of Ukraine’s intelligence service, during a recent trip to Washington.

One of the men, according to Hrytsak, is named Abdi Biyan and was a military attaché at Iran’s embassy in Kiev.

“The diplomats in Ukraine are not there for Chicken Kiev,” said Tom Karako, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “They’re there to get this kind of stuff.”

