Buster Murdaugh gives first TV interview on father Alex Murdaugh. Here’s a preview & how to watch

Buster Murdaugh says in his first appearance on a docuseries about the murders of his mother and brother that the term psychopath does not describe his father completely but he does think it’s a “fair assessment.”

“There are characteristics where you look at the manipulation and the lies and the carrying out of that such and I think that is a fair assessment,” he said.

The three-part documentary with host Martha MacCallum will begin streaming on the subscription-based network Fox Nation on Thursday. The production company released three short clips of Buster Murdaugh’s interview, which include candid photos of his father, Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of the murders and is serving two life sentences in a South Carolina prison.

Paul Murdaugh also said he didn’t understand why his father lied about being at the kennels shortly before Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death on June 7, 2021. The mother and son were shot to death outside the dog runs on their 1,700 acre hunting estate.

The lie was uncovered when Alex’s voice was heard on a video on Paul’s phone made just before the murders. It was a pivotal part of the prosecution’s case.

“I thought it was very odd,” Buster Murdaugh said. “I was very confused.”

He said he would still like to understand why his father lied. Alex should have explained to the jury why he lied, Buster said.

The case against Alex Murdaugh has been the subject of many television series, but through it all, Buster has kept silent other than to testify for his father during the trial earlier this year.

Jurors convicted Alex Murdaugh within hours.

The new series promises a behind-the-scenes look at the case from the defense side with exclusive video before and during the trial and interviews with defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

“Through a firsthand account from Buster Murdaugh and access to key players, including friends and family, this series puts forward several missing elements that have not been brought to light,” Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in a news release.

He did not say what the missing elements are.

Called “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh,” the series will include “never-before-seen home movies, as well as intimate prison revelations from Alex himself.”

Also interviewed were lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Colleton County Clerk Rebecca Hill, local attorney Joe McCulloch, Maurdaugh’s dog kennel manager Roger Dale Davis Jr., Walterboro Mayor William T. Young Jr., and the prosecution’s forensic expert Kenneth Kinsey.

Kinsey was a key witness who mapped out the crime scene and explained the complicated forensics in a folksy manner. He was a deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and has a private investigation business.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were murdered on the estate known as Moselle in Isleton. Alex Murdaugh was a prominent attorney from a long line of prominent attorneys in Walterboro until the murders, when investigators began looking into his finances and other deaths that have occurred in the Murdaugh orbit.

He faces dozens of charges alleging he stole millions from clients’ insurance settlements and is expected to plead guilty to federal charges on Sept. 21. He also faces state charges.