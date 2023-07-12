Buster Murdaugh to be on new series about SC murders of mother and brother. When and how to watch

A new docuseries will feature Buster Murdaugh in his first interview since his father, Alex Murdaugh, was sent to prison for murdering his mother and brother.

The case against Alex Murdaugh for killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, has been the subject of many television series, but through it all, Buster has kept silent. He did testify for his father during the trial earlier this year.

Jurors convicted Alex Murdaugh swiftly.

Murdaugh is being held in an undisclosed prison in South Carolina and is appealing the conviction.

The new series, to air on streaming service Fox Nation on Sept. 12, promises a behind-the scenes look at the case from the defense side with exclusive video before and during the trial and interviews with defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

“Through a firsthand account from Buster Murdaugh and access to key players, including friends and family, this series puts forward several missing elements that have not been brought to light,” Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in a news release.

He did not say what the missing elements are and a spokesperson declined to say more about what specifically Buster Murdaugh says or the topics discussed.

Called “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh,” the series was produced in three 1-hour parts.

The news release said the series will include “never-before-seen home movies, as well as intimate prison revelations from Alex himself.”

Also interviewed were lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Colleton County Clerk Rebecca Hill, local attorney Joe McCulloch, Maurdaugh’s dog kennel manager Roger Dale Davis Jr., Walterboro Mayor William T. Young Jr., and the prosecution’s forensic expert Kenneth Kinsey.

The dog kennel manager factored into the story because Bubba, one of the Murdaugh’s hunting dogs, was videotaped by Paul Murdaugh minutes before he died and Alex Murdaugh’s voice can be heard in the background.

It was a key piece of evidence in the trial, putting Murdaugh in the location of the murders when he said he wasn’t there.

Kinsey, too, was a key witness, who mapped out the crime scene and explained the complicated forensics in a folksy manner. He was a deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and has a private investigation business.

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were murdered on June 7, 2021 on the family 1,700-acre hunting estate known as Moselle in Isleton. Alex Murdaugh was a prominent attorney from a long line of prominent attorneys in Walterboro until the murders when investigators began looking into his finances and other deaths that have occurred in the Murdaugh orbit.

He faces dozens of charges alleging he stole millions from clients’ insurance settlements.