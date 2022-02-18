🌱 Busy Bee Café Honored + Atlanta Writers Meet + New Area Code

Rise and shine, Atlanta! Let's get you all caught up to start this Saturday, February 19 off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know today in Atlanta.

The Busy Bee Café, a staple in Atlanta's Black neighborhood of Vine City for 75 years, has been named one of six James Beard Foundation 2022 America's Classics Award recipients. Each year the America's Classics Award is given to regionally beloved restaurants that reflect the character of the communities they serve. Opened in 1947 by Lucy Jackson, the Busy Bee Cafe was a frequent gathering spot for civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr., whose namesake street the soul food eatery is located on. Just as Jackson did for decades, the café's current ownership serves up fried chicken, ham hocks, catfish, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and a host of other soul food favorites. (Atlanta Patch) The Atlanta Writers Club will host an in-person meeting for AWC members as well as first-time guests today from 1:30-4 p.m. at Georgia State University: Perimeter College – Dunwoody Campus in Building N-C auditorium. In addition to networking and author presentations, a writing contest will be offered with a free year of AWC membership among the prizes. COVID vaccine protocols will be enforced. (AtlantaWritersClub.org) Metro Atlanta will be getting a new area code in March. According to the Georgia Public Service Commission, the current collection of Atlanta area codes is reaching its limit and new numbers are expected to run out completely by 2023. The new area code, which will be 943, will be available beginning March 15. The new 943 area code will be superimposed over the region now served by the 404, 470, 678 and 770 area codes and is expected to fulfill metro Atlanta's needs for 10 years. (CBS 46 News Atlanta) If a resolution backed by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Georgia U.S. lawmakers passes, Feb. 16 will be designated International Black Aviation Professionals Day. The resolution is also being embraced by Casey Grant, one of Delta’s first Black flight attendants, who retired from the airline in 2006 after 35 years of service and has dedicated herself to pushing for more recognition of the contributions of Black aviation professionals. Grant recently shared with WABE's "All Things Considered" her fond memories as well as challenges she experienced as a trailblazing Black flight attendant fighting for civil rights in the sky. (WABE 90.1 FM) Presidents' Day is Monday, which is welcomed news to many workers and students looking forward to having the day off. Initially established to celebrate George Washington's birthday Feb. 22, Presidents' Day is now a federal holiday observed on the third Monday in February. In addition to government offices and schools that will be closed, other services - like transit - may have schedule changes. Check out this list for additional Presidents' Day closings. (Atlanta Patch)

Crowd favorite Hello Kitty Café Truck will be returning to Atlantic Station at Atlantic Green this month. Visit the truck to pick up adorable exclusive Hello Kitty treats and merchandise. (10:00 AM)

Urban Tree Comedy, hosted by Ian Aber, features 90 minutes of the funniest comedians in Atlanta, the Southeast and beyond, all in the spacious tasting room at Urban Tree Cidery. (7:00 PM)

Silent Saturdays at Live! at The Battery Atlanta invites attendees to grab a pair of headphones and dance the night away to groovy music while enjoying drink specials and plenty of great late-night vibes. (8:00 PM)

Pacific Mambo Orchestra, a 20-piece big band with an even bigger sound that Salsa Trips Magazine named “one of the best Latin big bands in the world," will perform at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University. (8:00 PM)

Led Zepagain, the longest-standing tribute to Led Zeppelin in the world today, is celebrating over 30 years in existence. Led Zepagain captures the heart and soul of “the world’s greatest band," replicating the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience, at 37 Main Avondale Estates. (9:30 PM)

At the Atlanta Humane Society, a ge is nothing but a number, and Trinity knows it! Trinity is a low-energy lady seeking a home with a comfy couch and plenty of tennis balls! Sure, she has a bit of arthritis, but that doesn't stop her from enjoying short, leisurely walks. She may be 9, but Trinity still has SO much love to give. We can't wait to see her find a family to call her own. Trinity qualifies for our Foster First Program, meaning you can take her home for 14 days prior to adoption (though we think you'll love her instantly)! To learn how you can meet Trinity, visit: https://atlantahumane.org/adopt/dogs/pet-details-dogs/... (Facebook)

At the Atlanta Botanical Garden, as in life, it's not if flowers are in bloom, but where. This is a 𝘔𝘢𝘨𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘢 'Star Dust' that is blooming now in the Parterre near Alston Overlook. (Facebook)

If Basketball is your teen's favorite sport and they like to dribble up and down the court, register them for the FREE City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation’s Spring Break Basketball Tournament. Registration ends on March 25th. (Facebook)

The Atlanta BeltLine is looking to hire 3 interns (project assistants) for our new Development Internship Program. This is an opportunity to gain invaluable access to and experience within one of the country's most transformative economic development projects. If you are interested in economic development, real estate, affordable housing and/or urban planning and redevelopment, this opportunity could be for you! Visit the link in our bio for full details about the program.Interested candidates should submit a resume AND cover letter by March 4, 2022. (Facebook)

The Atlanta History Center reminds us that, in 1946, after the Supreme Court ruled against voter discrimination by outlawing white primaries—elections in which only white voters were permitted to participate—more than 20,000 African Americans in the city of Atlanta registered to vote. Later, as a result of the Voting Rights Act passing in 1965, Black voter registration and turnout in Georgia increased exponentially. In 1965 in Georgia, Black voter registration hovered at 27.4%; by 1988, that number jumped to 56.8%. (White voter registration only increased by 1.3% over the same period.) (Facebook)

