Busy Bethel Park road closed due to ‘large’ water main break

A busy road in Bethel Park is closed because of a water main break.

The Bethel Park Police Department says Library Road (Route 88) is closed between Berryman Avenue and Lifton Road because of “a large water main break”

Police are not sure when the roadway will reopen.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Library Road (Route 88) will be closed between Berryman Ave. and Clifton Rd. due to a large water main break. There is currently no estimate on when it will reopen. Please spread the word. pic.twitter.com/9dYcYWkMuL — Bethel Park Police Department (@bethelparkpd) January 24, 2024

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

