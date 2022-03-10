Busy day for Lima police on Tuesday

Mar. 9—LIMA — A bank robbery and two apparently unrelated shootings kept Lima police busy throughout the day and into the evening hours Tuesday.

After spending most of the morning and afternoon investigating a robbery at the Union Bank at the corner of Bellefontaine and Leonard avenues Tuesday morning, detectives with the LPD responded to two shootings that took place in Lima later in the day.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. police were dispatched to Mercy Heath-St. Rita's Medical Center after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital. Officers arrived and found Cory Wright suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing, police said Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sean Neidemire at 419-227-4444.

Later that evening, at shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were called to 455 Haller St. in reference to shots fired. There they located Jevon Speller suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder. Through the course of the investigation, a 17-year-old male was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Boss at 419-227-4444.

The two shootings were in addition to a bank robbery on the city's east side Tuesday morning. Officers learned a man wearing a surgical mask entered the bank, said he had a gun and demanded all the money from the drawer and safe. He left with an unknown amount of money.

That incident ended in the arrest Tuesday afternoon of Brandon Allen Sr., 36. Allen was apprehended after leading police into a brief foot pursuit and is being held in the Allen County jail on a charge of suspicion of robbery.

During the investigation into the bank robbery, officers began searching for Allen and executed a search warrant at 953 Bellefontaine St., near the Lee's Famous Recipe restaurant, before locating him in the area of Jameson and State streets.

