Busy holiday travel season wraps up
A busy holiday season wraps up, with most travelers coming in and out of Norfolk International Airport saying their travels went smoothly.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
It's time for the Sugar Bowl game. Here's how to watch Washington and Texas face-off tonight.
It's time for the Rose Bowl game. Here's how to watch Michigan and Alabama face off tonight.
Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's fantasy football action, headlining the players who dominated in Week 17 (and those who didn't).