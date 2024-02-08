This busy Lake Norman DMV office will close next week. What it means for drivers.

A North Carolina license plate agency that often draws long lines out into the parking lot, will close next week after the current operator announced her retirement, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said Thursday.

The busy agency, at 125 N. Main St. in Mooresville, is set to close on Feb. 14 at 5 p.m., NCDMV spokesperson John Brockwell said in a news release. Pamela Morgan, who’s been operating the agency since 2015, is retiring.

The shutdown should be temporary, though.

“A new agency will open under a selected contractor at a later date,” according to the news release.

People who need services will need to visit a license plate agency in another town, Brockwell said in the news release.

NCDMV oversees the state’s license plate agencies, but private businesses or local governments manage them, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Brockwell said The Charlotte Observer would have to file a public records request to find out how many people use the Mooresville license plate agency daily and annually and the agencies in nearby towns. The request could take several days, he said.

DMV license plate agencies near Mooresville

NCDMV recommends people who use the Mooresville agency visit any of these five nearby agencies until the Mooresville location re-opens with a new contractor. Each is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, except for Huntersville, which operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays:

▪ Statesville, 121 W. Water St.

▪ Salisbury, 130 E. Kerr St.

▪ Kannapolis, 1509 Dale Earnhardt Blvd.

▪ Concord, 929-D Concord Pkwy. S.

▪ Huntersville Express, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd..

The state’s 117 license plate agencies offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations.

Many of the services are available online, including property tax payments and registration renewals. Visit MyNCDMV.gov.