Busy Lawrenceville road to be restricted for utility work

A busy road in Lawrenceville will be restricted for around a month while crews do utility work.

PennDOT announced that Butler Street between 42nd and 43rd streets will be restricted starting Friday, Feb. 16.

The restrictions will be in place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late March.

Crews from FJ Zottola Construction will install new water service, PennDOT said.

PennDOT also said their organization isn’t involved in the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

