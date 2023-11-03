This busy Oleander Drive corridor could see a new type of development

A new type of development could be coming to a section of Oleander Drive. Plans have once again been submitted by Bradley Heights, LLC for a cottage-courtyard style residential development.

Bradley Heights is registered to father and son developers, Joel and Ross Tomaselli , as well as to city council member, Luke Waddell.

One of the sites for the proposed residential community at 257 Peiffer Avenue.

Joel Tomaselli is known throughout the community as the developer of the popular Lumina Station off Eastwood Road.

New Hanover County records show that the Tomasellis purchased the land off Oleander Drive back in September 2019. Since April 2020, they’ve been working with city staff to make a few modifications to the plan, including changing it to a 48-unit development and then a 77-unit development.

The 48-unit development was granted conditional approval from the city but was met with issues from a nearby homeowner who didn’t want an easement on their property used as a primary access point. Since then, the developers have purchased a 1.6-acre lot to serve as the new access point and, according to city documents, are proposing an additional road off of Peiffer Avenue.

The newest submittal shows that the development is being proposed as a 61-unit complex made of duplexes, triplexes and quadraplexes, situated around shared courtyards.

“The idea is this isn't some 400-unit apartment complex with pools and spas and gyms and all that stuff. The amenity we're trying to provide is really nice courtyard space for people to get to know their neighbors and to walk their dogs,” Ross Tomaselli told the StarNews last year.

The main attraction of the site is woven throughout the 20 buildings. Four courtyards are proposed with most measuring around one acre and one at just over half an acre.

The neighboring home to the proposed project at 259 Peiffer Avenue.

Ross Tomaselli has said the plan is essentially an infill project as the surrounding Oleander corridor is already experiencing a lot of redevelopment.

The nearly nine-acre lot off Peiffer and Giles avenues is planned to include buffers and sidewalks that will provide access to other houses throughout the neighborhood.

The project is currently being reviewed by city staff and is expected to go before the Technical Review Committee on Nov. 11.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Oleander Drive could see a new cottage-style residential development