Busy Philipps counters anti-abortion laws with #YouKnowMe; Rihanna, Ellen DeGeneres speak out

Actress and talk show host Busy Philipps is asking women who have had abortions to tell their stories as part of a push against anti-abortion legislation being considered and enacted in a number of states.

Philipps' effort comes as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Wednesday signed a near-total abortion ban. The state is one of a dozen that have passed or attempted to pass stricter abortion legislation this year.

Philipps, who recently shared her story about having an abortion at 15, reached out to other women on social media as part of the launch of her #YouKnowMe campaign, saying one in four have had abortions. Sharing stories will help to end the shame often associated with abortion, she wrote.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Busy Philipps speaks on the "Busy Tonight" panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 29, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775283183 ORIG FILE ID: 1126008800 More

"There is an attack on women happening in this country right now. I won't be silent and I have no shame about my personal choice. I am 1 in 4. #youknowme ❤️ I know there is power in sharing our stories. I know it," she wrote in an Instagram post that has attracted nearly 120,000 likes since being posted earlier Wednesday.

Philipps, who also advocates donations to organizations fighting "these draconian laws," doesn't cite a source for her statistic. However, a 2017 analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, which focuses on issues relating to reproductive health and rights, cites the same statistic and says 23.7% of women in the U.S. will have an abortion by the age of 45.

More: Jameela Jamil, Milla Jovovich open up about past abortions to protest new laws

More: Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

In a parallel message on Twitter, which has had more than 5,800 retweets and 29,000 likes since Tuesday, the former "Busy Tonight" host cited the statistic and included the hashtag: "1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth."

1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019

Philipps, 39, tearfully discussed her abortion on the May 7 edition of her series, saying she was motivated by Georgia's "heartbeat bill" restricting abortion.

"I can not sit idly by while women’s rights are stripped away," she said.

More: 25 men voted to ban abortion in Alabama. Do they reflect the rest of America?

Philipps added: "I had an abortion when I was 15 years old and I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country."

Amber Tamblyn also shared her "#YouKnowMe story, tweeting about her own abortion on Thursday.

"In 2012, I had an abortion. It was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," wrote Tamblyn, who previously discussed the experience in her book, "Era of Ignition: Coming of Age in a Time of Rage and Revolution," which was published in March.

She continued, "I still think about it to this day. But these truths do not make me regret my decision. It was the right choice for me, at that time in my life. I have not a single doubt about this. #YouKnowMe"

In 2012, I had an abortion. It was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. I still think about it to this day. But these truths do not make me regret my decision. It was the right choice for me, at that time in my life. I have not a single doubt about this. #YouKnowMe — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 16, 2019

"Friday Night Lights" actress Minka Kelly revealed she too had an abortion, when she was "younger."