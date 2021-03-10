Busy Philipps' daughter got her 1st haircut at age 7, and it's a dramatic change

Rachel Paula Abrahamson
·1 min read
Busy Philipps' daughter Cricket got her very first haircut ... at age 7.

“THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST,” Philipps captioned an Instagram on Tuesday. “After seven years and eight months CRICKET WANTED HER HAIR CUT!!!”

Philipps shared a series of photos documenting the transformation. In the before pictures, Cricket is seen with waist-length tresses.

“HOW CUTE IS SHE?!” Philipps wrote.

Cricket&#39;s hair was past her waist before the chop. (busyphilipps / Instagram)
The 7-year-old showed off her new hairdo. (busyphilipps / Instagram)
In her Stories, the actor posted footage of celebrity stylist Kristin “Kiki” Heitkotter working her magic. Though Cricket wanted a bob, Philipps reminded her, “Kiki can always cut it shorter, but she can’t cut it longer.”

As Heitkotter brushes through Cricket’s thick mane, Philipps becomes emotional.

“Look at this hair at the ends! This was your baby, baby hair!” she exclaims.

But Cricket, who is clearly ready for a new look, just smiles for the camera. In the end, she had 12 inches of hair taken off.

“That cut is great! Still nice and long for her, but it has great bounce and lightness,” wrote one person in the comments.

Added another, “Imagine all the time you’ll save brushing her hair!”

Philipps shares Cricket and 12-year-old Birdie with her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein.

In 2018, Philipps told TODAY Parents that she’s raising her Cricket and Birdie to be their authentic selves. And that includes letting them decide when to get their hair cut!

"My mother used to say the Shakespeare quote, 'And this above all, to thine own self be true,'" Philipps said. "I really feel like it permeated my being, so we really try to encourage our (kids) to just be true to themselves."

