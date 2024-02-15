Busy road closed after crash involving semi in Vandalia

Police are responding to a crash in Vandalia involving a semi and an SUV.

National Road is closed between Maple Avenue and James Bohanan Drive while crews respond to the crash, according to a spokesperson for the City of Vandalia. The crash happened at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Drivers are being advised to avoid National Rd. for the next hour and use Dixie Drive to Northwoods Boulevard as a detour.

