Busy weekend for Boyd jail

Nov. 14—While Boyd County was bonkers with lockups over the weekend, other jails posted up only a mild influx of inmates.

Anyone named in the locked-up roundup is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following folks were locked up over the weekend.

Boyd County Detention Center

—Ana Stamper, 38, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Cody A. Hayes, 30, of Grayson, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Jai K. Highley Jr., 20, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.

—Kasey T. Ward, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.

—Thomas H. Rouse, 46, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a public intoxication charge.

—Cody J. Huston, 31, of Windham, Maine, was booked Saturday on bench warrants.

—Daniel E. Ruhl, 55, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on contempt of court charges.

—Michael Litteral, 47, of Coal Grove, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant.

—Robert C. Croucher, 39, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a contempt of court charge.

—Gregory S. Evans, 40, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of a prescription drug in an improper container.

—Gregory S. Davis, 45, of Rush, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.

—Joshua E. Conley, 38, of Greenup, was booked Sunday on multiple bench warrants, a DUI and traffic charges.

Big Sandy Regional

—Alexander R. Jaynes, 47, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of cocaine and simple possession of a first-degree substance.

—Shane N. Ward, 23, of Inez, was booked Friday on charges of simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of meth and multiple traffic violations.

—Blake J. Spaulding, 23, of Williamson, West Virginia, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

—Donald Hackworth, 42, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of simple possession of meth, simple possession of weed, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Carter County

—Toby L. Blair, 50, of Grayson, was booked Friday on an EPO violation.

—Christina Holt, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.

—Steven Anderson, 38, of Newport, was booked Sunday on a receiving stolen property between $500 and $1,000 in value charge.

—Michael S. Cook, 35, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of third-offense DUI, second-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI and failure to produce an insurance card.

Greenup County

The website appeared to be down.

Rowan County

—Charles Noble, 35, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree strangulation and persistent felony offender in the second-degree.

—Michael A. Tackett, 55, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of fentanyl trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and persistent felony offender second-degree.

—Crystal Rothwell, 43, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on a parole violation and an indictment warrant charging her with drug trafficking.

—Donald Hounshell, 46, of Jackson, was booked Saturday on a flagrant non-support warrant.

—Gary J. Evans, 47, of Lexington, was booked Saturday on a 2020 warrant charging him with menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of a second-degree substance, possession of a third-degree substance and two counts of possession of a prescription drug in an improper container.

—Danny R. Butler, 52, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

