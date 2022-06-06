Busy weekend for Flagler County deputies leads to multiple arrests, sex offender back behind bars

A busy weekend for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office landed a sexual predator back behind bars and got fugitives and poison off the streets.

Deputies tended to 852 calls to the Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch Center and made 198 traffic stops throughout the weekend.

Friday started off with the arrest of 20-year-old Davonte Harris at a “W” Section residence. He had an outstanding warrant in St. Johns County for domestic battery by strangulation.

According to FCSO, Harris has previously been charged with driving while license suspended, failure to pay financial obligation and violation of probation in Flagler County alone. He has also been charged out-of-county for aggravated battery.

Harris was arrested without incident and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Later Friday evening, 31-year-old Chase Quirona was arrested for an outstanding warrant. FCSO said that in May, Quirona was the passenger in a vehicle deputies pulled over for a traffic infraction, and it was discovered he had an active warrant from Louisiana. He was wanted on three counts of failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Louisiana did not extradite him following the May arrest. Quirona’s criminal history dates to 2012, when he faced multiple charges for indecent behavior with juveniles, violation of support order for non-support and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to his address of 47 Burning Bush Dr. to serve his arrest warrant where he was arrested without incident on warrants for two counts of failing to register as a sex offender. Quirona was released from the jail on an $8,000 bond.

Finally, late Friday evening, 51-year-old Mark Francioni, the subject in the “W” Section stand-off from the May 26 domestic incident, was arrested for false imprisonment on a warrant filed by the State Attorney’s Office. He was arrested at the jail and is being held on no bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility while awaiting trial.

Francioni is now charged with battery – prior conviction battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of injunction, violation of no contact order and false imprisonment.

On Saturday evening, deputies were patrolling near Wendy’s in Palm Coast and observed a suspicious person who was waiving her hands over her head and running toward a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Upon making contact, 36-year-old Tiffani Steward advised the deputy that she was “unsure if people were in her car” and that she’d just taken a narcotic believed to be “molly.” Steward told the deputy she wanted her vehicle checked and handed over her car keys because she didn’t know if “people were after her,” and she then advised that she had “metallic knuckles” in her purse.

The deputy checked the vehicle and found no occupants; however, deputies found a clear plastic baggie hidden under a blanket containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine along with a metal tin and a used needle.

Steward is no stranger to law enforcement. She’s previously been charged with selling/giving/serving liquor to a person under 21, dealing in stolen property, aggravated battery, possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription and petit theft.

Upon a search of Steward, deputies also found six white pills, identified as buprenorphine hydrochloride. Steward was placed under arrest and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s being held on a $4,000 bond.

“A very busy weekend for our deputies,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We had two guys who think they can hide, one of which has sexually abused children and failed to register as a sex offender as required by law. Saturday became ladies night at the Green Roof Inn, as illegal drugs will make you do stupid things. This is a prime example of all the calls deputies handle in a weekend. Great work to all the law enforcement and detention deputies and our dispatchers who handled all these calls this weekend keeping our community safe!”

