'Butcher of Bosnia' to spend life in prison after UN court upholds verdict in final Balkan war trial

A UN war crimes court on Tuesday upheld the life sentence for Ratko Mladic, former Bosnian Serb military commander who was convicted of genocide over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and other war crimes.

Mr Mladic, dubbed the “Butcher of Bosnia”, was sentenced to life in 2017 on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the 1992-1995 Bosnian war.

He appealed the verdict and the sentence that came at the end of the four-year trial that included testimony from nearly 600 people.

A five-judge panel in a ruling announced on Tuesday rejected all appeals to Mr Mladic who argued that the original trial made errors, leading to his conviction on ten offences including genocide, extermination, terror and hostage-taking among other things.

The outcome caps 25 years of trials at the ad hoc International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, which convicted 90 people. The ICTY is one of the predecessors of the International Criminal Court, the world's first permanent war crimes court, also seated in The Hague.

"Today is a historic day not only for us mothers of Srebrenica but for all of the Balkans, Europe and the world," Munira Subasic, whose son and husband were killed by nationalist Serb forces that overran Srebrenica, said ahead of the hearing.

"Everywhere his army went, everywhere his boots went, he committed genocide in the villages, in the cities, in the houses...He killed everyone just because they were not Serbs."

Mr Mladic will remain in custody in The Hague while arrangements are made for his transfer to another country where he will serve his sentence. It is not yet clear which country will take the former Bosnian strongman.

The other high-profile convict of the UN court, ex-Bosnian Serb President Radovan Karadzic was transferred to Britain last month to serve a life sentence.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday hailed the verdict as "historic", saying that “the judgment shows that those who commit horrific crimes will be held accountable.

Alice Wairimu, special adviser to the U.N. Secretary-General on prevention of genocide, said in the joint statement issued in Geneva that the verdict sent an important message to the western Balkans, where "genocide denial" was on the rise.

While the original ruling was largely expected to be upheld, the presiding judge, Prisca Nyambe, shocked the audience by dissenting to all of the court’s rulings to reject Mr Mladic’s appeals against his conviction as well as his appeal against the life sentence.

“She is dissenting about the very nature of what happened. That is stunning,” Dr Iva Vukusic, a lecturer at Utrecht University who studies perpetrators of mass violence and judicial response to it, said on Twitter after the ruling.

“The evidence is, and I’ve seen it, overwhelming.”

Alphons Orie, the presiding judge in the 2017 trial, described Mr Mladic’s crimes as “among the most heinous known to humankind” while delivering his verdict.

Captured in 2011 after a decade on the run, Mr Mladic was found guilty of genocide for personally overseeing the massacre at the supposedly UN-protected enclave of Srebrenica and of driving Muslims and Bosnians out of key areas to create a “Greater Serbia” as Yugoslavia tore itself apart after the fall of Communism.

Footage from the time showed him handing out sweets to children before they and the women of Srebrenica were taken away by bus, while the men of the town were marched into a forest and executed.

The war left around 100,000 people dead and 2.2 million displaced. The verdict for Mr Mladic caps 25 years of trials at the UN’s ad-hoc International Criminal Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia which convicted 90 people.