Butcher knife in backyard leads deputies to body in trunk of vehicle, Florida cops say

A blooded butcher knife and drag marks in a Florida home’s backyard led deputies to the “gruesome” discovery of a dismembered body in the trunk of a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, officials said.

Deputies went to a home in Inverness on Nov. 23 for an “urgent well-being check” after someone called to tell them a person had been killed there, according to a Nov. 25 release from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

They knocked on the front door, to no response, before circling the home, deputies said.

When they went to the backyard, they found what looked like a “large, butcher-style knife” lying on the ground with blood and “drag marks,” according to the release.

“Further investigation (led) deputies to the gruesome discovery of the dismembered body of 67-year-old James Banks, who was found in the trunk of his own vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies entered the home, they found 75-year-old Jonathan Dimick Sr. sitting in the living room, according to the release.

He was suffering from a self-inflicted wound to the gut but was alive when deputies arrived, they said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died, deputies said.

Deputies did not release the relationship between Dimick and Banks, but did identify Dimick as the suspect in Banks’ death. A possible motive was not released.

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in the release. “It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime. However, thanks to the caller’s courage and our team’s quick response, Mr. Banks’ family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick.”

Inverness is about 75 miles north of Tampa.

Hammer-wielding man attacks McDonald’s worker then runs off, Virginia officials say

Man and woman found shot to death in bushes near trailhead, Washington officials say

Car gets wedged under semi making U-turn on Florida highway, cops say. Driver killed

Jogger wakes up sleeping man on sidewalk and shoots him dead, California officials say