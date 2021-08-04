‘Butcher of Tehran’ should work with the West, says Dominic Raab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lucy Fisher
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dominic Raab photographed in his office in the Foreign Office - Geoff Pugh
Dominic Raab photographed in his office in the Foreign Office - Geoff Pugh

Britain will remain “calm and composed” in the face of Tehran’s “nefarious conduct”, Dominic Raab has said, as he urged Iran’s new hardline president to work with the West.

The Foreign Secretary reached out to Ebrahim Raisi, the cleric set to be inaugurated on Thursday, warning him to build confidence with international partners or else see Iran plunge further into “pariah status”.

In an interview with The Telegraph on Wednesday, Mr Raab vowed that the UK will be “calm and composed, but we’re absolutely resolute and robust in terms of dealing with the nefarious conduct that we've seen”.

Mr Raab's intervention comes days after Britain, the United States and Israel blamed Iran for a suspected drone attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two crew members, including a British national. The UK victim has been named as Adrian Underwood, a Fijian-born Army veteran and father of one, who had been working aboard as a security guard.

The Foreign Secretary’s comments suggest that Britain may stop short of a military response as demanded by Israel, and after the head of the Army said Iran must be “deterred” from such behaviour.

It is understood that London will send a representative to the inauguration of Mr Raisi, who earned the nickname the “Butcher of Tehran” for ordering the execution of political prisoners while a judge. The British chargé d’affaires in Tehran is set to take on the task, as the incoming ambassador is yet to arrive in post.

Ebrahim Raisi - AFP
Ebrahim Raisi - AFP

The European Union also confirmed that it plans to send a representative, a move that has sparked tensions with Israel.

It comes as Washington has stressed its desire to pursue a diplomatic path forward with Iran over its contentious nuclear programme.

The Biden administration is working with Britain, France and Germany to try and revive the agreement with Iran in a new form after Donald Trump abandoned it.

On Wednesday, Mr Raab and Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, hosted a call about the tanker assault and the need for Iran to “stop its destablising behavior”.

Afterwards Mr Raab said the UK and US were “united in our condemnation” of Tehran’s conduct, but said they would “continue to work together to protect international peace [and] security”.

The Foreign Secretary said: “Under this new president there is an opportunity to take steps to build up some confidence and goodwill with the rest of the international community, or take steps further and further into pariah status.”

Mr Raab urged Mr Raisi to “take a better path” and “come back to full compliance” with the Obama-era nuclear deal, under which Iran would curb its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions being eased.

It comes after General Sir Nick Carter, the head of the UK Armed Forces, said Iran had made a “big mistake” by attacking the vessel and risked a “disastrous” escalation of tensions in the Middle East. “Ultimately, we have got to restore deterrence,” he told the BBC.

Britain issued a formal attribution of blame against Iran at the weekend, combined with a vow to retaliate. The “concerted response” is expected to be enacted within weeks, although it may not be publicly acknowledged. Ministers are reportedly considering launching an offensive cyber attack.

Defending the Government’s decision to take time to consider its options before acting, Mr Raab said: “I don't think it's a smart move to be sounding off on Twitter or signalling what action we intend to take.”

The public can, however, “assume that there will need to be a holding to account for egregious behaviour like that”, he added.

Washington has stressed that it is for the UK to decide how best to proceed. Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, said this week: “We are letting the British take the lead, both at the UN in terms of what the response would be, as well as any further response.”

Britain is set to raise the tanker attack at the UN Security Council on Friday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran official says Tehran to drop prisoner swap plans with U.S. - report

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran is dropping plans for prisoner swaps with the United States due to "breaches" by Washington in efforts to free the detainees, an unnamed Iranian official told the semi-official Nour News agency on Tuesday. Tehran and President Joe Biden's administration have been communicating on prisoner exchanges aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails and other countries over violations of U.S. sanctions, and of Americans jailed in Iran. "With the continuing Biden administration...breaches, there is no incentive on Iran's part to continue this process and therefore the exchanges issue in its current form will be completely removed from its agenda," the official told Nour News, which is close to Iran's top national security body.

  • KS Rep. Samsel forfeits teaching license, seeks mental health treatment after April arrest

    Rep. Mark Samsel is set to appear in court later this month.

  • Lawyer for Huawei CFO argue US was 'selective' in disclosure

    Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies argued in court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the case and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons for her extradition. Meng Wanzhou, who is Huawei's chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of the U.S., which has charged her with fraud. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

  • Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn't quit

    A majority of state Assembly members support beginning impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo if he doesn't resign over investigative findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women, according to an Associated Press count Wednesday. At least 83 of the body’s 150 members have said publicly or told The AP that they favored initiating the process of ousting the third-term Democratic governor if he doesn’t quit. A simple majority of Assembly members is needed to authorize an impeachment trial.

  • Phillies schedule 2022: MLB announces dates, times, opponents

    The Phillies' 2022 schedule has arrived, and it includes a very interesting start to the season. By Adam Hermann

  • Florida COVID update Wednesday: 16,935 new cases, hospitalizations break record for 3rd day

    Florida reported 16,935 new COVID cases, 140 deaths and more than 12,000 people hospitalized in the state as of Tuesday, the third day in a row of record-breaking COVID hospitalizations as Florida hospitals temporarily suspend elective surgeries to conserve staff and make room for infected patients, the majority of them younger and unvaccinated.

  • Taliban take much of provincial capital in south Afghanistan

    The Taliban pressed ahead with their advances in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, capturing nine out of 10 districts of the Helmand provincial capital, residents and officials said. Afghan government forces launched airstrikes, backed by the U.S., in a desperate effort to defend the city of Lashkar Gah. The fall of Lashkar Gah would be a major turning point in the offensive the Taliban have waged over the past months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

  • Critical race theory has its day in court

    A judge on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals wrote a stinging opinion against so-called "equity."

  • Airstrikes pummel Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan

    U.S. and Afghan airstrikes hit Taliban targets overnight in southern Helmand province in an effort to dislodge the insurgents after they captured much of the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, officials said Wednesday. The Taliban have waged a fierce push over the past months as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. Ghulam Wali Afghan, a lawmaker from Helmand, told The Associated Press that his relatives and constituents in Lashkar Gah have told him of bodies in the streets and residents hiding inside their homes, too afraid to venture out and collect the dead.

  • Turkey slams US plan for Afghan refugees to travel to intermediary countries

    Turkey’s foreign minister said his country will not comply with the United States’s plan for certain Afghan refugees.

  • Shontel Brown defeats Nina Turner in Democratic primary for Ohio House seat

    Shontel Brown defeats Nina Turner in Democratic primary for Ohio House seat

  • Rep Devin Nunes Sues MSNBC for Defamation Over Rachel Maddow Remarks

    Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California) sued NBCUniversal on Tuesday, claiming that primetime MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defamed him. The suit specifically points to comments she made in a March 18 broadcast that the congressman refused to hand over to the FBI a package he had received from a suspected Russian agent. Nunes maintains that Maddow and her team were aware before the show aired that he had told other reporters he had already handed the package over to the FBI and claimed MSNBC didn’t reach out

  • Iran 'hijacks' tanker in Gulf of Oman

    Iranian-backed forces were suspected of seizing an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf last night, just days after Iran was blamed for a drone attack on another tanker that killed a British crew member.

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”

  • White extremism is winning in my Vermont town. I'm selling my animal sanctuary and moving.

    The assault-weaponed bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to weaponize myself to fight back. My town is unsafe if you're non-white or unarmed.

  • With Trump tax records due to Congress, lawyers try new challenge

    Former President Donald Trump Wednesday sought to block the Treasury Department from providing his tax returns to Congress with a new legal filing.

  • Newt Gingrich Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ on Fox

    Fox BusinessFormer House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared to fully subscribe to the racist “Great Replacement Theory” in an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo Wednesday.In a conversation about Mexican immigrants traveling to the country amid rising COVID-19 cases and low job numbers, Gingrich claimed the immigrants did nothing to represent “traditional, classic Americans.”“The anti-American left would love to drown traditional, classic Americans with as many people as they can who know n

  • Lawyers are trying to convince a judge to allow the Scottish government to investigate the Trump Organization under a 'McMafia' order, citing the New York criminal case

    A judge is weighing whether Scottish lawmakers or independent prosecutors have the ability to issue an "unexplained wealth order" to Trump's company.

  • Suspected Ship Hijack Ends as Tensions With Iran Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- A suspected hijacking of a vessel near Iran has ended, after stoking tensions already inflamed by a deadly drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker in the same area.The Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess was briefly boarded by armed men on Tuesday halfway between Iran and the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, according to a Gulf government official. The men then left the vessel around midnight local time, the official said. Bloomberg News was unable to contact the ship’s Dub

  • MyPillow Guy Punts Timeline for Trump Retaking Power as Conspiracy Theories Get Wackier

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyThe prophecy failed in December, in January, and in March. Twice.But now, claim conspiratorial fans of Donald Trump, the fabled month is finally upon us. In August, some of the most fringe voices in the ex-president’s sprawling universe of followers and adjacent conspiracists still seem to think Trump will be reinstated.That is, if the conspiracy theory’s author doesn’t reschedule again.When Trump lost re-election in November, he and some of his more stalwart supporters ins